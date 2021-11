Having been a critic for nearly 15 years — three of them spent in Los Angeles — I have things down to a science. When the leaves start to turn and awards season approaches, I pull up a specific email and start sending it out. This email gets a lot of traction throughout the year, but it’s in constant rotation from September to December. In it, I ask if the event’s venue is wheelchair-friendly and if I can bring someone to help me with anything that might pop up as a result of being a short girl in a wheelchair. Yes,...

