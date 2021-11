The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything in our lives from the way we drink and eat out to the way we approach personal safety and hygiene. Saying that everybody’s lost something throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is a gross understatement. Of course, there are degrees of loss. Many are better off than others and many more are worse off. So it goes. Grandparents lost time with their grandkids. Parents lost time with their parents. Kids lost time socializing with other kids. Friends lost facetime socializing with friends. Small and large businesses lost their goods in the supply chain crisis. For craft beer drinkers specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge shift in drinking habits, especially what we drink and how we drink.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO