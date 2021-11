Seattle hosted Sporting Kansas City for the second time this season and lost again, this time a 2-1 affair. To put it mildly, the game was rage fuel for observers who saw a slow start, poor coordination, tactical gaffes, and abjectly horribad refereeing become a veritable Mt. Rushmore of hurdles the home team could not overcome. A strong second half was punctuated by a number of key plays, almost all in favor of the away team, and Seattle will quickly move on to another game and attempt to put this fiasco behind them.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO