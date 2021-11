The Penn Yan girls skunked Attica in Round 2 of the B2 Tournament, ending Attica's season at 7-10-1. PY dominated the contest from the start, with Sierra Harrison picking up the match's first two goals by the 15 minute mark. Harrison also added an assist. Maihue Miranda-Wiltberger scored the next goal, adding three assists in the match. Penn Yan's remaining goals came from Morgan Anderson and Rebecca Hayes, while Avery Caster added an assist on Harrison's second goal. Elle Harrison had eight saves for PY. The Mustangs' next opponent is Mynderse (#2) on Oct. 26.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO