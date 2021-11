Olivet College presents “Plain + Simple Geometry” by Patricia A. Bender, Nov. 4 through Dec. at the Kresge Foundation Art Gallery, inside the Riethmiller Blackman Art Building. A reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Bender is a photo-based visual artist living and working in New Jersey and Michigan. She began studying photography in the early 2000s. She works exclusively in the darkroom with black and white media, and she personally creates each image from the moment it is conceived through the finished gelatin silver print. She recently added drawing to her artistic practice.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO