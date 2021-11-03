CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres fall to Sharks, 5-3

 9 days ago
The Buffalo Sabres entered the third period down a goal, but the San Jose Sharks pulled away in the final frame to beat Buffalo 5-3 Tuesday night at SAP Center at San Jose.

Jeff Skinner scored twice and Drake Caggiula scored for the Sabres while Craig Anderson stopped 22 of 27 shots. Skinner recorded his first multi-goal game since April 6, 2019.

Tomas Hertl scored twice and Jonathan Dahlen, Ryan Merkley and Mario Ferraro also tallied for the Sharks. Merkley’s goal was the first of his NHL career. James Reimer made 25 saves.

Buffalo’s power play went 0-for-2 on the night. The team was 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

