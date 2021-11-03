CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinations finally are available to U.S. children as young as 5, to the...

www.timesdaily.com

Boonville Daily News

COVID vaccines for kids ages 5-11 are available in Missouri. Here's what parents need to know

Missouri's health department officially adopted new federal guidance on COVID-19 vaccines for children, giving the go-ahead on shots for kids ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave approval to distribute and use pediatric versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization on the Pfizer vaccine for children last week.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Chicago

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Can Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: Experts Explain How To Prepare Kids For A Shot

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be soon going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer’s vaccine this week. The White House says millions of vials of Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine formulated for younger children have already begun shipping to health care providers following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization last week. The children’s vaccine will come...
KIDS
Scientific American

COVID Vaccine Authorized for Kids Age 5 to 11

Nearly a year after the first COVID vaccines became available for adults in the U.S., the moment millions of parents have been waiting for has arrived: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine against COVID for use in children ages 5–11. An FDA advisory committee...
KIDS
minnesota93.com

Malcolm encourages vaccinations for kids ages 5-11

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is applauding COVID vaccines being made available to kids ages 5-11. Malcolm says that while it’s true that even though young kids are less susceptible to suffering severe illnesses from COVID 19, she says there are still roughly 300 kids hospitalized with coronavirus in Minnesota…
KIDS
weisradio.com

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids ages 5 to 11: Five things to know

(NEW YORK) — A COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids ages 5 to 11, marking a major milestone in the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Tuesday signed off on recommendations made earlier in the day by an independent CDC advisory panel, making the Pfizer vaccine available to the approximately 28 million children aged 5 to 11 in the United States.
KIDS
erienewsnow.com

Vaccines for Kids Aged 5-11 Arrive in Erie

Our region has entered a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Locally, kids between the ages of 5 and 11, can get vaccinated as soon as Thursday through UPMC Hamot. There is a vaccine clinic Thursday at UPMC'S East Bayfront Parkway location at 380 E. Bayfront Parkway. It’s from 3:30 to 5:30.
ERIE, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Answering kids' (and parents') questions about the Covid-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11

It was a big day for Sesame Street's 5-year-old Rosita, who recently got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "My mommy and my papi said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy," Rosita tells CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the sixth town hall co-hosted by CNN and Sesame Street's Big Bird and friends.
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

