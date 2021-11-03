LA to Host Museum Exploring Life, Legacy of Tupac Shakur

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited- run ``immersive'' museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

``Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free'' is scheduled to open Jan. 21 at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets.

The exhibit is described as a ``fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist.''

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate.

According to the website, the exhibit ``leverages technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac's personal archives.''

The exhibition will ``delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art, as the exhibit educates and enlightens attendees through a labyrinth of emotions, as they take this journey through his extraordinary life.''

Tickets will range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 for adults, and $19.50 to $29.50 for kids.