CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA to Host Museum Exploring Life, Legacy of Tupac Shakur

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIjNA_0ckxizg700

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited- run ``immersive'' museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

``Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free'' is scheduled to open Jan. 21 at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets.

The exhibit is described as a ``fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist.''

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate.

According to the website, the exhibit ``leverages technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac's personal archives.''

The exhibition will ``delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art, as the exhibit educates and enlightens attendees through a labyrinth of emotions, as they take this journey through his extraordinary life.''

Tickets will range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 for adults, and $19.50 to $29.50 for kids.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Tupac Museum ‘Wake Me When I'm Free' Opening in LA

"Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free" will open Jan. 21 in Los Angeles at The Canvas at L.A. LIVE. The exhibit is expected to spend six months in Los Angeles with the hopes of touring other cities. One of the galleries will be dedicated to the rapper’s late mother,...
MUSEUMS
completemusicupdate.com

Tupac “museum experience” to open in LA

A new “immersive museum experience” exploring the life of Tupac Shakur is set to open in LA next year. The exhibit – titled ‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’ – will take up temporary residence at the entertainment complex LA Live in January. “Part museum, part art installation, part...
MUSEUMS
Variety

Tupac Shakur Estate Announces ‘Wake Me When I’m Free’ Immersive Museum Experience

The Shakur Estate has announced the premiere of “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” an immersive museum experience that explores the life and legacy of the rapper and activist, who was murdered in 1996. The exhibit will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at the Canvas @ L.A. Live on Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard, and run for a limited time. Pre-sale tickets go on sale November 9 at 10 a.m. PT on WMWIF.com. General tickets go on sale November 12 at 10 a.m. PT. The exhibit is described thusly in the announcement: “Part museum, part art installation,...
MUSEUMS
hotnewhiphop.com

A Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los Angeles

The Shakur Estate has announced that a brand-new, fully-immersive museum experience based around the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur will be coming to Los Angeles in 2022. In a press release, The Shakur Estate revealed that Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, will open on January 21, 2022 in Los Angeles at The Canvas at L.A. Live. Pre-sale tickets for the event will be available on November 9, and general tickets will go on sale on November 12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

How to get tickets to the Tupac Shakur exhibit at LA Live

The life of Tupac Shakur will be the focus of a new traveling exhibit that makes its debut in downtown LA in January. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 12, for “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” a 20,000-square-foot exhibition set for The Canvas at L.A. Live at 944 Georgia St. The exhibit opens Jan. 21. Tickets are $29.50- $39.50 for general admission and $19.50-$29.50 for students and children.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
Tupac Shakur
Chicago Sun-Times

Biography explores music, legacy of the Carpenters

LOS ANGELES — “Every sha-la-la-la, every wo-o-wo-o still shines,” the Carpenters’ sang in “Yesterday Once More,” their hit 1973 tribute to the songs of the past. It could be the tagline of a new book on the work of Richard and Karen Carpenter, which seeks to set aside the noise surrounding the duo and focus on their harmonic creations.
MUSIC
miamitimesonline.com

Tupac Shakur’s life to be showcased in massive exhibition

Tupac Shakur’s handwritten lyrics from classic songs such as “California Love” and “Dear Mama,” along with galleries that pay homage to his upbringing and late mother, are among the features in a massive touring museum exhibition. The Shakur Estate announced last week that “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Contemporary Art#Wakemewhenimfree Com
The New Yorker

The Life and Legacy of Rachel Held Evans

Approximately fifteen million people left evangelical churches between 2006 and 2020, and the Christian writer Rachel Held Evans was their lodestar. In a string of best-sellers such as “A Year of Biblical Womanhood,” she gave voice to a movement of those disaffected by social and political conservatism. Will her message outlive her? Plus, Cal Newport on the future of remote work. Even as many offices plan their returns, he predicts that, in the long term, the shutdown will forever change how work is done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vtcynic.com

Artists and scholars discuss problematic legacies of museums

Academics gathered in the Fleming Museum to discuss the problematic legacies of the artworks that hung on the walls around them. On Nov. 4, a three-day conference opened in the Fleming Museum called “Repatriation/Restitution/Reparation,” where UVM faculty and visiting scholars discussed museum artifacts belonging to Indigenous communities and cultures. This...
MUSEUMS
blackchronicle.com

New Film Explores Legacy of Chosen Few Picnic

Music is often defined as a form of art using sound, organized in time. It’s a form of entertainment that affectionately brings melodies together that move hearts, minds, bodies, and spirits. With the many genres of music that exist in the world, there is one that stands out to those who believe that music is love. House Music. Deemed the music of love, it’s the genre of music known to bring together people from all walks of life as one in peace and love. This year, The Black Harvest Film Festival has chosen The Woodstock of House as one of the films to showcase to continue their rich legacy of highlighting black cinema. In honor of celebrating House Music and the new film, The Chicago Defender had the opportunity to sit down and chat with the film’s producers; Tressa Epps (Chicago-producer), Vonda Paige (Los Angeles-producer), Rodrick F. Wimberly (Chicago-producer, director), Steve Toles (Ohio-producer), and Senuwell Smith (Los Angeles-director) to gain some insight to creating a film that highlights and celebrates House Music.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy