Feit: It Feels Like a Turning-Point Loss

Nebraska was outcoached and outplayed by Purdue

There are no excuses.

This game was not lost due to the referees, bad luck, no "juice", clapping, the Big Ten conference, Mike Riley, injuries, a lack of talent, a grueling schedule, hooded sweatshirts, or a just needing some unknown thing in order to get over a mysterious (and apparently mountainous) hump.

This game was lost because Nebraska turned it over four times, and forced zero. It was lost because Nebraska only converted third downs on their first and final drives, while allowing Purdue to dink and dunk over 86 plays and almost 39 minutes. It was lost because Nebraska was passive defensively and completely unsure of what they wanted to do offensively. It was lost because Nebraska was outcoached by a Big Ten West opponent that Husker fans (and, arguably, people inside the program) do not respect. Again.

Therefore, we should not be surprised that fans started streaming for the exits early in the fourth quarter when Purdue extended its lead to 28-17. Even though there were 10 minutes left in the game, the only question would be if Nebraska could add to their impressive collection of one-score losses, or if they would get blown out by a 4-3 team.

Speaking of not being surprised, I should have known that Nebraska would find a way to make it a one-score game and be a special-teams play away from a shot at winning. Of course, they would. I am a donkey and this program keeps dangling a carrot in front of me.

This feels like a turning-point loss, much like 2007 Oklahoma State or 2017 Northern Illinois. But there is only one opinion that matters, and he had the good sense to spend Saturday at a wedding.

Things I believe

Nebraska is not going to a bowl game this year. Okay…for the sake of technical accuracy, there is still a door labeled "bowl game", and the deadbolt is not yet locked. Nebraska needs three wins and has three games left. In this crazy, unpredictable world, anything is possible.

Anything except Nebraska making a bowl game.

The Huskers have played 41 games under Coach Frost. At no point in those 41 games have they won three in a row. Never. Not this year (Illinois - Fordham - Buffalo would have been a prime opportunity), or in other years when they had three game stretches that weren't exactly grueling:

2020: Purdue - Minnesota - Rutgers. The Gopher COVID game is an all-time missed opportunity.

2019: South Alabama - Colorado - Northern Illinois. Nebraska led 17-0 at half and lost in overtime.

2018: So many chances: An overtime loss to Northwestern, two wins (Minnesota and Bethune Cookman), a five-point loss at Ohio State, two more wins (Illinois and Michigan State), and a three-point loss at Iowa. An upset of Ohio would have been a five-game winning streak.

To pull off a three-game winning streak in 2021, Nebraska would need to beat #6 Ohio State, #28 Wisconsin, and #19 Iowa. I'm guessing I don't need to tell you how Frost's teams have fared against those three schools.

Look: I'd love to be proven wrong. I would love nothing more than to eat these words. Hell, I'd tattoo the scores on my body. But the Cornhuskers I've watched all year aren't winning three straight games.

The Adrian Martinez "creative / crazy continuum" will always balance out. I've written a couple of times about how Martinez likes to operate on a "creative / crazy continuum" where he attempts unorthodox things with the ball.

When it works - such as a 20-yard chest pass to Chris Hickman in the Buffalo game, or a late option pitch - he's a dangerous quarterback leading an explosive offense.

When it doesn't work - such as a late shuttle pass that should have been intercepted, or another poor throw that was - he's a different kind of dangerous leading an implosive offense.

We can try to understand why it happens (poor coaching, bad play calling, offensive line play, lack of confidence in those around him, etc.), but the important thing is understanding that the scales will always balance out.

Things I don't know

What happens if Samori Toure catches the deep ball at the end of the first half? It was all setting up so perfectly. The Blackshirts made an amazing stop of 3rd and short, and an even better one on fourth down to give Nebraska the ball at midfield with 20 seconds to go in the half, and a 17-14 lead.

On first down, Martinez found an open Samori Toure over the middle. The pass looked good enough, but it was just off of his fingertips. Incomplete. If the Huskers converted that drive, they go into halftime with a 10-point lead. They would get the ball to start the second half with all of the momentum in the world. Maybe Purdue abandons their short passing game which leads to sacks and turnovers.

Instead, Martinez threw two more incomplete passes, neither of which was particularly close, before the half ended. Nebraska started the third quarter by going three and out.

Why did Nebraska abandon the run? Nebraska ran the ball well in the first half. Both Rahmir Johnson and Jaquez Yant had nice carries to move the ball downfield. The line opened up some nice holes, and the tight ends and receivers had good blocks. It wasn't Lawrence Phillips behind the Pipeline, but it was getting the job done.

Johnson opened the second half with a strong nine-yard run. And then, Nebraska essentially stopped. Yant had two carries for zero yards in the second half. Adrian Martinez, who still appears slowed by injury, gained 18 yards for the game. The other running backs were on a milk carton, and Frost / Matt Lubick never got to the Betts Sweep page of the playbook.

Even when Nebraska lost the lead, there was no reason to panic and abandon the running game. Especially when the wind picked up in the second half. Especially when the quarterback has thrown multiple interceptions. Especially when it had been working.

What is Trev Alberts going to be looking for in these last three games? For the sake of this question, let's make two assumptions: 1) Trev is still undecided on if he will bring Frost back for a fifth season, and b) NU does not win all three games, ending the season no better than 5-7. What is Trev going to look at as he makes the defining decision of his tenure as Nebraska's athletic director?

I believe that Alberts will not be basing his decision solely Nebraska's 2021 record, so I don't think it is a scenario where Frost needs to win one or two games to save his job…. but every win will help the overall perception. Especially with a fan base that is really starting to turn.

I think the biggest factor is not getting embarrassed. The "close losses" / "one play away" narrative has gotten a lot of mileage - so much so that the threads are starting to get a little bare. There are a lot of things that can be said about the 2021 Huskers, but they have yet to quit. But getting blown out, or appearing to give up would erase a lot of the "progress" the close losses are meant to convey.

And what if an Ohio State team that is hitting its championship stride blows out Nebraska, as they have done in 2019 and 2020? I shudder to think about how ugly things could get.

5 things I loved

Cam Taylor-Britt. Cam drew a very tough assignment in David Bell, Purdue's excellent receiver. While Bell ended up with nine receptions, he was held to 74 yards. CTB had another strong game in coverage (two more pass breakups) and tackled well in space. I'm glad Cam is peaking now, because he has another big test coming this weekend. Quick change defense. The Blackshirts did an exceptional job after the interceptions, allowing zero points (two punts and a missed field goal) on three quick change possessions. Without the defense standing strong, we're probably talking about a blowout loss. Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich. Nebraska's twin tackling machines added another 19 (Reimer) and 14 (Henrich) to their impressive season totals. On the drives where Nebraska got stops, these two were instrumental. Omar Manning. Manning had a great start to the game, scoring on a 16-yard touchdown and making a tough catch along the sideline where he got dinged up. Despite some limping, Manning finished the game with a team-high four catches for 75 yards, including a gutsy 27 yarder on Nebraska's final drive. Chase Contreraz . The Iowa Western CC transfer looked good on his 33-yard field goal and two extra points. I wish he could have gotten an opportunity earlier in the season.

Honorable Mention: Jojo Domann, Garrett Nelson, Jaquez Yant, Rahmir Johnson, Ben Stille, Levi Falck, United States Air Force parachute team.

5 areas for improvement

Turnover margin. Obviously, throwing four interceptions in a game Is a recipe for disaster. But Nebraska had very few opportunities for turnovers against a Purdue team that had been turnover prone in October. Braxton Clark had an interception opportunity in the end zone that he batted down. Other than that… not much. Defending passing lanes. Between Nebraska's pedestrian pass rush and Purdue's willingness to make short throws all over the field, it was obvious that the Boilermakers were going to play pitch and catch all afternoon long. If the tackles and ends aren't going to get to the quarterback, I'd like to see them getting their hands into the passing lanes to deflect passes. Halftime adjustments . Aside from getting away from the running game, what changes - good or bad - would you say Nebraska made at halftime? I've given Frost and staff credit for being better about their work at halftime this year, but this was uninspiring. JoJo Domann. After the game, Domann made some regrettable remarks about the fans. I don't want to make a huge deal out of something said in a moment of frustration and pain, so I'm not going to use his words here. I mention that it because a veteran guy like Domann needs be better about not saying divisive, us-against-the-world things. 3rd - 4th Quarter Break. In the last two home games, Nebraska filled the gap between the 3rd and 4th quarters with "Thunderstruck", a light show, and pyrotechnics. Against Purdue in the late afternoon, in a stadium in dire need of a positive spark, Nebraska played highlights of Huskers in the NFL and a Scott Frost narrated video that talked about how close Nebraska is if they could just find a way to break through. The video was more desperation than inspiration.