There was a sequence at the end of round six of Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Caleb Plant on Saturday night that both changed and ultimately encapsulated the fight. In the first four rounds of the bout, Plant found some degree of comfort with an offensive approach built around poking and flicking jabs. Plant, who utilizes a shoulder roll defense, found a routine in offering his jabs, trying to catch Alvarez’s hooks on his elbows, then bouncing and circling out to reset. It may not have won him all of the early rounds, but it at least seemed like he was doing what he intended to do.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO