CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Construction begins for $9.7 million Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability Mayor says this could be start of city’s emergence as center for Gulf research, education

By Authors List
mulletwrapper.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction begins for $9.7 million Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability. Mayor says this could be start of city’s emergence as center for Gulf research, education. By Fran Thompson. It may seem like a stretch to compare the Gulf Coast Eco Center coming soon to Gulf Shores with...

mulletwrapper.net

Comments / 0

Related
mypanhandle.com

SpaceX splashdown could trigger sonic boom along Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an almost six-month mission in space, the members of NASA’s and SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission will return to Earth tonight, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of northwest Florida. The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Capsule undocked from the International Space Station at about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores announces closures in honor of Veteran's Day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — In honor of Veteran's Day, the City of Gulf Shores will have the following facility closures and changes to regular hours of operation:. Gulf Shores Police Department, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health. Administrative...
GULF SHORES, AL
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Work begins on Gulf Coast Eco Center

The city of Gulf Shores broke ground on the long awaited RESTORE Act funded Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability (Gulf Coast Eco Center) Oct. 27. Mayor Robert Craft was joined by special guest Jean-Michele Cousteau, Gulf Shores City School administrators, and Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability Travis Langen for the ceremony.
GULF SHORES, AL
Phys.org

Back-to-back hurricanes expected to increase in the Gulf Coast

Over the past four decades, the time between tropical storms making landfall in the Gulf Coast has been getting shorter. By the end of the century, Louisiana and Florida could be twice as likely to experience two tropical storms that make landfall within nine days of each other, according to new model estimates.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Education
Gulf Shores, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Education
10 Tampa Bay

Gulf Coast Community Foundation approves $11 million in grants to local groups, nursing school

VENICE, Fla. — Some bay area community organizations are getting a boost with much-needed funding for their programs. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently approved nearly $11 million in grants, including nearly $7 million in grants from donor-advised funds, as well as $612,671 in scholarship awards. The awarding of the grants and scholarships happened at the foundation's first meeting of the fiscal year, in late October 2021.
VENICE, FL
houstonpublicmedia.org

Employees and lawmakers worry the planned closure of EPA’s Houston lab could dampen emergency response in the Gulf Coast

The Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to move forward with its plan to shut down its Houston lab, even as employees and lawmakers voice concerns over whether the decision would slow emergency response during hurricanes and industrial disasters. "There's feelings of confusion," said one long-time Houston lab employee, who wished...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Economy#Environmental Education#Bp#Gulf Coast Center
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction begins on Uline distribution center in Naples area

Mortenson and DeAngelis Diamond have teamed up to build a new $96 million distribution center for Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies. With more than 8,000 employees, Uline is headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and has distribution centers in Chicago, Minneapolis, Allentown, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle, as well as Mexico and Canada. The new regional distribution center in Collier County will consist of a 937,000-square-foot, 40-foot clear height, cross-docked precast panel with a structural steel framework warehouse. The project will also include a single-story office complex on the southeast end of the warehouse building. The Uline facility is being built near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex east of Collier Boulevard and north of Interstate 75’s Alligator Alley. Construction began in July and is expected to be completed by early 2023. For more information on Uline, click here.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
talkbusiness.net

Construction begins on Jackson County Extension Center

Construction of the long-awaited Jackson County Extension Center has finally started. The project will cost $1.4 million and is slated to be completed in late summer or early fall of 2022. Officials with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service and Jackson County broke ground Thursday...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
travelawaits.com

8 Fantastic Outdoor Adventures on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

As the sun sets over the beaches of Biloxi, Mississippi, the horizon lights up with all of the glitz and glamor of the Las Vegas strip. Casinos dot US Highway 90, inviting patrons to take a chance at the gaming tables or slots, and spend the weekend in an upscale hotel with sumptuous dining. But there is more to the Mississippi Gulf Coast than casinos.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

City of Mountain View asking community to conserve water, declares stage one water shortage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Mountain View City Council voting to declare a Stage one water shortage, urging residents to conserve water up to 10%. City leaders are moving forward with a Stage 1 water shortage emergency condition in an effort to increase water conservation. “This week’s actions demonstrate that Mountain View remains […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
WMBB

Construction begins on new Franklin County Human Services Center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A facility to help those who are struggling with substance abuse in Franklin County broke ground last Wednesday. A non-profit behavioral health provider, Disc Village, began construction on the Franklin County Human Services Center in partnership with Sheriff A.J. Smith to help combat the meth issue in the area. The […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WLOX

Gulf Coast casino buffets slow to come back after COVID-19

Progress had been at a crawl for the new Ground Zero Blues Club on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. But construction work has picked up the pace. And that, in turn, has picked up excitement. Clay Williams updates operations at the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport. Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:00...
BILOXI, MS
baybusinessnews.com

Gulf Coast Media Hires For Advertising Role

Gulf Coast Media has named Gulf Coast native Bailey Kennon Wyatt a sales representative serving businesses in southern Baldwin County and along the Gulf Coast, Publisher Vince Johnson announced this week in an article on GulfCoastNewsToday.com. Wyatt will work with organizations on advertising solutions and community partnerships, specifically in the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, South Foley and Pensacola areas. Wyatt grew up in Orange Beach before attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Since graduation, Wyatt has built her own marketing business, working with organizations across the Southeast. She is a former Miss Coastal Alabama, Miss Alabama and Miss Alabama USA finalist. In addition to working on developing initiatives with Gulf Coast Media, Wyatt will play a lead advertising role in The Islander, The Baldwin Times, Beachin’, the Gulf Coast Visitor’s Guide, Best of Baldwin and more.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy