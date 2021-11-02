CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Update on the latest in business:

WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Small-company stocks were little changed after...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Bill Gates-backed Chinese vaccine maker valued at $2 billion thanks to COVID jab that’s especially potent against Delta

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese vaccine maker Clover Biopharmaceuticals raised $240 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Thursday, giving the Chengdu-based firm a valuation of nearly $2 billion. On their first day of trading on Friday, shares dipped 5% below their IPO price of HK$13.38 ($1.72).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
Financial Times

Latest news updates: Japan to reopen borders to business travellers from next week

Sarah Provan and Leke Oso Alabi in London and William Langley in Hong Kong. UK government bonds rise after BoE’s rate decision. European stocks wavered around record highs on Friday, while UK government bonds continued to rise following a surprise decision by the Bank of England to keep interest rates ultra-low.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Why Shiba Inu Could Still Make You a Millionaire

Shiba Inu (SHIB) hit another record high of $0.00009 the morning of Oct. 28. The crypto has been on fire lately, fueled by an Elon Musk tweet, Robinhood listing hopes, and the rush to find the next cryptocurrency to explode. SHIB even overtook its major rival and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite, Dogecoin, as the world’s largest meme coin by market cap. Is it too late to buy Shiba Inu? Where can you buy the coin?
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
WSOC Charlotte

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a...
STOCKS
AFP

Twitter votes Elon Musk should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock

Twitter has spoken -- after Elon Musk polled his more than 62 million followers on whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, by Sunday a majority had voted "yes." "I was prepared to accept either outcome," said Musk, who regularly takes to Twitter to make unexpected announcements or surprising comments. He did not specify when or how he plans to sell the shares. The electric car maker's query on Saturday night follows a proposal by US Congressional Democrats to tax the super wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold. Musk had already criticized the proposal at the end of October, tweeting: "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Oil And Gas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#U N#The Interior Department
The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

Nvidia has tremendous growth opportunities in gaming, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and more. Intuitive Surgical's robotic surgical systems could potentially be used in 15 times more procedures than they are now. MercadoLibre's e-commerce and fintech platforms should enable it to expand dramatically. You've no doubt heard of FOMO -- the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Google
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks That Look Like Great Buys in November

Merck has a COVID-19 pill that, if approved for use, could generate billions for the company next year. Kraft is one of Buffett's largest holdings and the company just reported a solid earnings beat. Both of these stocks trade at relatively low forward price-to-earnings multiples. If you're looking for a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy