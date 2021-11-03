CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $84.00...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Op-Ed: How Will 'EV Effect' Impact The Oil Industry, Gas Prices?

The short answer to the question is no, I don’t think so. If you’re in a hurry, you can stop reading now. You have your answer. However, read on if you’re curious to know why this won’t happen and why EV adoption may only accelerate, at least as I see it.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Dollar hits 16-month high, stocks rebound after inflation scare

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Thursday, hitting a 16-month high a day after the strongest U.S. inflation reading in more than three decades, while equities rebounded on expectations higher consumer prices will help corporate growth. The UK’s blue-chip stock index rose to 20-month highs as China-exposed miners...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shale Oil#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Reuters#Oanda#Api S
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

U.S. consumer prices soar amid highest inflation rate since 1990

A worsening surge of inflation for such bedrock necessities as food, rent, autos and heating oil is setting Americans up for a financially difficult Thanksgiving and holiday shopping season. Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leaving families facing their highest inflation rate since 1990, the Labor Department said Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
rigzone.com

SPR Should Not Be Used to Manipulate Oil Market

The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) has its say. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) should not be used to manipulate the crude oil market or product markets. That is the long-held view of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA), the organization’s chief operating officer, Jeff Eshelman, highlighted in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices projected to dip lower in the coming days: analyst

Gas prices are expected to "tiptoe" lower in the coming days as "oil remains off its $85 highs," GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan told FOX Business. Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.41, according to GasBuddy data. Although the national average is about...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles increase as oil prices fall

U.S. crude inventories increased by 1 million barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $83.89 at 9:31 a.m. Central. The nation’s commercial crude inventories increased to 435.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov. 5 from about 434.1 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 1.0 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 435.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of November 5, 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Stocks steady, oil rallies ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks steadied below this week’s record highs and oil prices rose in jittery markets on Wednesday ahead of inflation data later in the day. The U.S. consumer price index for October is predicted by a Reuters poll of economists to come in at an annualised 4.3% on the closely watched core measure, versus the U.S. Federal Reserve’s average annual 2% inflation target.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy