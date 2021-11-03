CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move

By Reuters
 9 days ago
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Global shares hovered at record highs while currency markets and U.S. Treasuries were steady on Wednesday, as investors looked to the expected winding down of pandemic-era monetary stimulus in the world’s largest economy. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120...

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
Stocks rise, led by growth names, dollar eases

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – A gauge of global equity markets rose on Friday, with European shares hitting new highs on strong earnings, while the dollar eased a bit but was on track for its biggest weekly gain since late August. Gold prices retreated after a six-session winning streak after data...
US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
Bitcoin could head as high as $150,000, trader says, but there's a catch

Bitcoin's recent breakout likely has legs, but investors should be cautious with how much of the cryptocurrency they own, says Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon. "I think it should be a part of client portfolios, but a small part," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" after bitcoin hit a...
