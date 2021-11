Why did Democrats lose the governor’s race in Virginia—and barely win in New Jersey? Before this year’s election, both states were considered safely Democratic. The graph below compares the unofficial 2021 vote tallies with those for the previous governor election in 2017. Note that the vote for the Democratic candidate in each year — Ralph Northam in 2017 and Terry McAuliffe in 2021 – grew by 13%. By comparison, the Republican vote total– Ed Gillespie in 2017 and Glenn Youngkin in 2021—grew by 42%, handing the victory to Youngkin.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO