Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract

By Reuters
 9 days ago
(Reuters) -Deere & Co workers were set to continue their three-week-old strike after they voted to reject a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union that bumped up wages and bonuses, UAW said on Tuesday. The strike will...

