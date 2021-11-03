CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podculture: Musical ‘Islander’ sails to campus

By Mika Ellison, Margot Amouyal
Daily Northwestern
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcast (pod-culture): Play in new window | Download. Sailing in from an island off the coast of Scotland, the Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s Fall Quarter musical “Islander” features two cast members playing 27 characters, live audio looping and a backstage team dedicated to making it all happen. [music]. MIKA ELLISON:...

