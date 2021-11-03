Podculture: Musical ‘Islander’ sails to campus

In the decades prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oberlin cultivated a thriv- ing student music scene, one spanning genres, class years, and friend groups. Campus bands were plentiful, venues were easy to come by, and audiences flocked from show to show every Friday and Saturday night; artistic inspiration and musical experimentation seemed to be at the heart of the student experience. With acts like garage-style rock band The Del Fuegos in the ’80s, solo singer-songwriter Liz Phair in the ’90s, Karen O’s indie rock trio, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, in the early ’00s, and bands like Julian Kaufman’s The Booyah! Kids and Julia Julian as recently as 2019, Oberlin’s stellar reputation of unbounded creativity made its music scene seem nearly invincible. But, as students quarantined thousands of miles apart and returned to campus at different times during the pandemic, campus bands drifted apart and the once dynamic, exuberant musical culture began to dwindle.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO