CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds raises over $300 million in U.S. IPO

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Allbirds Inc said on Tuesday it raised more than $300 mln in its New York initial public offering (IPO) as the eco-friendly sneaker maker seeks to latch on to the growing demand and investor interest for...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Wynn Resorts and Bill Foley-backed SPAC terminate $3.2 billion deal

(Reuters) – Wynn Resorts Ltd and billionaire investor Bill Foley-backed blank-check firm on Friday called off their $3.2 billion deal to take the casino operator’s online betting subsidiary public. The termination follows similar collapses in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) space. Earlier this week, NFL veterans Eli and Peyton...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
Benzinga

4 Disney Analysts Dissect The Mouse's Earnings

Here’s what four analysts who cover Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) had to say about the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, slower growth for Disney+ and what’s ahead for the media giant. The Disney Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne has an Overweight rating and a $210 price target. Bank of America analyst...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sneaker#Eco#Reuters#Allbirds Inc#Figs Inc#Warby Parker Inc#Shoemaker On Holding Ag#Bofa Securities
Fast Casual

Will Sweetgreen raise over $312M with IPO?

After announcing last month that it was going public this year, Sweetgreen updated its filing Tuesday, stating it expects to raise as much as $312.5 million in its initial public offering. Plans include offering up to 1% of its IPO stock to investors with accounts at Robinhood, known for commission-free...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

JD Shares Up 3.42% as Singles Day Sales Top $48.7 Billion

The Singles Day shopping event has grown to become an avenue where all e-commerce service providers struggle to win a good market share. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) has released its performance data per transaction volume for the ongoing Singles Day shopping event, topping its record in the previous year. As reported by CNBC, the retail giant has amassed a total of 311.4 billion yuan ($48.6 billion) in sales across its platforms as of 14:09 p.m. Beijing time, beating last year’s record of 271.5 billion yuan.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
OCRegister

Irvine-based EV truck maker Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in IPO

Rivian, the Irvine-based startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as...
IRVINE, CA
Cheddar News

Kebony Raises $34 Million for Environmentally-Friendly Building Materials

Wood modification technology company Kebony recently raised $34 million in its latest funding round. The company's patented technology transformed sustainable softwood using leftover materials and makes it into a product that behaves like premium hardwood. The process has the potential to transform the global construction industry, as it is cost-effective and eco-friendly. Kebony CEO Norman Willemsen joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
MyNorthwest.com

Panera Bread returning to markets with upcoming IPO

Panera is returning to the public markets after four years in private hands. St. Louis-based Panera Brands __ which also owns Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels __ filed initial paperwork Tuesday for an initial public offering of stock. It did not give a date or say how many shares will be offered.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy