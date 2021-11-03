CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent has long-term plan for chip development, investment

 9 days ago
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China's tech giant Tencent Holdings has a long-term chip development and investment...

Reuters

Chancellor: China's economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People's Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi's dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Embark's 26-Year-Old CEO on Taking the Self-Driving Truck Tech Firm Public Via SPAC

Autonomous tech developer Embark made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday via a SPAC merger, making its CEO Alex Rodrigues, the youngest chief executive of a publicly-traded company at the age of 26. He joined Cheddar's "Between Bells" to discuss what led to the IPO and what it means for the trucking industry as it looks to navigate ongoing supply chain issues. "I think there are really three major benefits to autonomous trucks. You think about the benefit from an efficiency perspective, from a safety perspective, and from an environmental perspective," Rodrigues noted.
ECONOMY
AFP

China's 'Single's Day' shopping fest subdued by tech crackdown

China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual "Single's Day" shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector kept a lower profile amid a government crackdown on platforms such as those operated by Alibaba. Platforms operated by Alibaba and its closest competitor JD.com reported combined sales of $115 billion last year.
RETAIL
#Investment#Tencent Holdings#Reuters#Wechat#Tencent Cloud
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
techraptor.net

Tencent Buys Ninjala Developer As Expansion Continues

Chinese gaming giant Tencent has made yet another acquisition. This time around, Tencent has purchased Wake Up Interactive, the parent company of Ninjala developer Soleil. The deal is reportedly worth around 5 billion yen. What do we know about this new Tencent purchase?. This news comes to us via Bloomberg....
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Chinese chipmaker says top executive, board members, quit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, said its vice-chairman has resigned in a leadership reshuffle less than a year after he took the role. Chiang, a former research director at Taiwan's TSMC, joined SMIC in late December. The company said he had resigned from his vice-chairman...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Ping An seeks to sell $2.1 billion stake in Autohome -sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Financial conglomerate Ping An Insurance Group of China is seeking to offload its 44% stake in auto services portal Autohome, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters. Ping An, which is currently the biggest shareholder of Beijing-based Autohome via an offshore entity, has held talks...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian e-commerce venture SberMarket's transaction volumes triple

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The e-commerce arm of Russia's largest lender, Sberbank (SBER.MM), said on Friday its transaction volumes tripled in the third quarter, helped by an expanding range of services it offers, including express delivery. Sberbank became the majority shareholder in SberMarket in January after buying a stake from...
WORLD
aithority.com

NFTs are More Than Just aPassing Fancy.They're a Long Term Solution for Huge Numbers of Developers and Gamers to Connect

NFT's are a key player for consumer brands to connect and engage with their customers in a new wave of blockchain tactics. The evolution of NFTs is opening a varied yet practical launch pad for many younger and non-traditional audience demographics to join global blockchain revolutions and create a new future across multiple gaming platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $221M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $221,420,066 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xc121aeddb89db49ebc768d48c78d000fec1f9f74. $221 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xb84376af8a42cc0f329093b0be1e84b68bc9aa3b. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

