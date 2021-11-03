CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours:...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

New SMAC solo art exhibit to open in November

A new art exhibit is scheduled to open next week at a local art gallery. Southern Missouri Arts Connection to host a solo exhibit ‘We are Ozarks’ by local artist Lynnette Horn from Nov. 5 to 26, at the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. An opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., during Hollister’s First Friday Art Walk.
HOLLISTER, MO
traverseticker.com

"Collaboration"

An Evening of Live Art & Music. This multi-disciplinary art experience features a concert with The Jeff Haas Trio, along with artist Lisa Flahive. Reserve tickets in advance.
ENTERTAINMENT
traverseticker.com

Women of The Night

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil & cold wax; Cynthia Marks - ceramic. The opening reception will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 6-8pm. Meet the artists, enjoy music & more. The exhibit runs through Nov. 15.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Earl Hammie
traverseticker.com

Arts Academy Popular Music Ensemble

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Music Center 1010. A program of rock & pop tunes. Enjoy spirited covers of popular charts spanning several decades & genres.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Architectural Digest

Pioneering Fashion Designer Patrick Kelly Gets His Due in a New Exhibition

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. In the September 1989 issue of Architectural Digest, readers were given a glimpse into the charismatic life of Patrick Kelly, the first American and the first Black fashion designer to be voted into the Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode. Just a few months later, sadly, Kelly passed away from AIDS-related complications. That article, which showcased the revolutionary Kelly’s vibrant Paris atelier on the ground floor of a 17th-century hôtel particulier in the Marais, has now helped inspire one part of the just-opened exhibition Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love at the de Young Museum in San Francisco (through April 24.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yourvalley.net

DeCaussin’s 'at home' solo exhibition in Scottsdale opens Nov. 4

Royse Contemporary will present “at home,” featuring a solo exhibition of Cam DeCaussin’s artwork that illustrates the beauty of the Arizona sky, midcentury architecture and the desert. DeCaussin is an oil painter whose work is inspired by empty, quiet living spaces and the ability to express themes of solace, sadness,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Foreword#Solo Exhibition#Tc Art Free
WWD

Christian Siriano Goes Solo With SCAD Museum of Art Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. ONCE AND FOR ALL: The Savannah College of Art and Design’s Museum of Art has put Christian Siriano in the spotlight with a new exhibition. This is a milestone for the East Coast-based designer who is known for his inclusivity-driven designs, a celebrity following and social media might. That is a winning combination for the fashion-leaning school, which has unveiled the “People Are People” show on its Savannah campus. More than 35 of Siriano’s creations — including red carpet looks like Janelle Monáe’s custom gown for the 2019 Met Gala — are on view...
VISUAL ART
addisonmagazine.com

John Cook Solo Exhibition at Southwest Gallery

On Saturday, November 13, visitors to Southwest Gallery have the opportunity to view a solo exhibition of artist John Cook. As a master of impatient realism, John Cook transports you to the wild west with his whimsical cowboy paintings. John Cook (b. 1941) earned his arts education at the University...
VISUAL ART
The Free Press

Exhibits

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Sculpted environments created by Steven Lemke through Nov. 24 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Lecture about “Deconstructed Paradise” 7 p.m. today. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Pot Luck:...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
worldredeye.com

Mira Lehr Debuts New Solo Exhibition “Mira Lehr: Regenerative Rhythms” at The Deering Estate

Miami, FL – October 24, 2021 – The nationally acclaimed artist Mira Lehr, celebrated as “the Godmother of Miami’s Art Scene,” has been selected for several prominent exhibitions, art fairs, events and launches during the eagerly awaited return of Art Basel season this year in Miami. Sixty years ago, when the pioneer eco-feminist artist co-founded one of America’s first-ever co-ops for women artists in 1961, it was hard to imagine during that male-dominated era how powerfully Lehr’s career would continue to take flight six decades later ― as such a force of nature. She is now creating more new art than ever before. The demand for Lehr’s work is evident in the lineup of shows, museum acquisitions, commissions, and major events leading up to Miami Art Week 2021.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Sam Friedman Presents New Solo Exhibition at Harper’s Chelsea

“Getting Somewhere” offers a serene escape from reality. Following the artist’s “curated by Kaws” exhibition earlier this year, Sam Friedman takes Harper’s Chelsea for his latest solo presentation, “Getting Somewhere”. The assorted collection of 12 new works – composed of three tondos, three expansive canvases and grid cave painting –...
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Lustron Stories: Americans at Home

The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13. A Members Closing Reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 12 from 5:30-7pm with Charles Mintz.
PHOTOGRAPHY
traverseticker.com

SwingShift and the Stars

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating with celebrity dancers, helping to raise dollars for their local programs & services. Shows will be at the Grand Traverse Event Center on Garfield Ave., TC. This season see the nonprofits battle it out on the dance floor, the lip sync stage in Nov., & virtually in 'Beyond the Competition.'
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Paper Constructions: Denise Samuels

Samuels exhibits sculptural, geometric constructions with recycled papers – cereal boxes, common cardboard & other heavier fibers she sometimes paints & alters – & stitches each hand-cut piece together with wire. Opens Sept. 4 & runs through Dec. 17.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
27east.com

Solo Exhibitions By peter campus, Virginia Jaramillo And John Torreano At The Parrish

From November 7 through February 27, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill will present three solo exhibitions of East End artists peter campus (American, b. 1937), Virginia Jaramillo (American, b. 1939), and John Torreano (American, b.1941). “peter campus: when the hurly burly’s done”; “Virginia Jaramillo: The Harmony between Line and Space”; and “John Torreano: Painting Outer Space/Inner Space, 1989 to Present” feature predominantly new, never-before-seen work by artists in the seventh decade of their careers and at the top of their creative powers. The exhibitions are organized by Alicia G. Longwell, Ph.D., the Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman, chief curator at the Parrish Art Museum.
WATER MILL, NY
traverseticker.com

Audition Call for "Enchanted April"

The story is an American comedy drama directed by Jan Dalton in a Reader's Theater format. The cast will have four middle-aged women, one younger woman, two middle-aged men & one younger man. A middle aged woman who speaks Italian would be perfect.
MOVIES
traverseticker.com

Chuck Brodsky

"Genuine. Quirky. Rootsy." Enjoy this storyteller, songwriter, troubadour, modern day bard. Brodsky has been writing songs about baseball for decades. His latest album is "Them and Us." 231-714-5028.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy