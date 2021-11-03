Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. In the September 1989 issue of Architectural Digest, readers were given a glimpse into the charismatic life of Patrick Kelly, the first American and the first Black fashion designer to be voted into the Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode. Just a few months later, sadly, Kelly passed away from AIDS-related complications. That article, which showcased the revolutionary Kelly’s vibrant Paris atelier on the ground floor of a 17th-century hôtel particulier in the Marais, has now helped inspire one part of the just-opened exhibition Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love at the de Young Museum in San Francisco (through April 24.)

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO