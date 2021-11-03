CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
November Recess

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

Happy hour fun for grown-ups! Enjoy soup, pulled pork sliders, truffle...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Join The Ticker for our November Recess at the Peninsula Room at Jolly Pumpkin on Wednesday, November 3, where you can enjoy delicious food, drinks, and socializing in a beautiful Old Mission Peninsula setting and be entered to win great prizes - including a $250 gift card good at any Mission Restaurant Group restaurant in Traverse City!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
coastmonthly.com

November Shutterbugs

What do you love about living on the coast? Send your photos to shutterbugs@coastmonthly.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY
astrology.com

November Horoscope

By reactivating the energy of the ongoing Saturn-Uranus square, the astrology of November brings the culmination of all the changes that have been building up in our lives during the entire year. This change-inducing energy is highlighted even more with the arrival of eclipse season, which heralds the shift of...
LIFESTYLE
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Baked Sausage & Potato Sheet Pan Dinner

Baked Sausage & Potato Sheet Pan Dinner Recipe – An easy sheet pan dinner that is quick-to-make and full of flavors! This baked sheet-pan sausage recipe with potatoes and bell peppers is super simple: throw everything on a sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes. Perfect for a cozy and heartwarming family dinner. Enjoy!
RECIPES
traverseticker.com

Scottish Festival

The Presbyterian Church of TC, 701 Westminster Rd. Enjoy Scottish music & a traditional meal in the Fellowship Hall. There will also be traditional Scottish games in the parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
butterwithasideofbread.com

Apple Recipes

All of our favorite apple recipes, all in one book! Muffins, quick breads, cookies, pies and more – they are all in there! Best apple recipes that have been tested and approved by our families for many years. E-book can be downloaded immediately upon purchase. Printable recipe cards included at...
RECIPES
popville.com

Missed Connection – Recessions Karaoke

Ed. Note: If this is you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. For those curious about past missed connections, some have been made and when possible I’ll try to update when/if more are made. “Dear PoPville,. You were at a costume wedding reception...
ENTERTAINMENT
traverseticker.com

"Collaboration"

An Evening of Live Art & Music. This multi-disciplinary art experience features a concert with The Jeff Haas Trio, along with artist Lisa Flahive. Reserve tickets in advance.
ENTERTAINMENT
traverseticker.com

Paper Constructions: Denise Samuels

Samuels exhibits sculptural, geometric constructions with recycled papers – cereal boxes, common cardboard & other heavier fibers she sometimes paints & alters – & stitches each hand-cut piece together with wire. Opens Sept. 4 & runs through Dec. 17.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Audition Call for "Enchanted April"

The story is an American comedy drama directed by Jan Dalton in a Reader's Theater format. The cast will have four middle-aged women, one younger woman, two middle-aged men & one younger man. A middle aged woman who speaks Italian would be perfect.
MOVIES
traverseticker.com

TCNewTech Pitch & Networking Event

Four local startups compete. Each of the presenters will be allowed five minutes to share their ideas followed by five minutes of Q&A from the audience. When all have presented, the audience will vote for their favorite to win the $500 cash prize presented by DGN Advisory. Pitch presenters tonight include Keelin H Lundwall with his travel app software Xperiences; Garret & Dakota Porter with their patented aftermarket LED lighting system, ActionGlow; Susan Morozowich with her company Telebehavioral Health.US; & JC & Steve Bailey with Bailey's Farms, graduates of Arrowhead Incubator, who will be sharing & sampling their Kombucha. Doors open at 5:30pm; pitches begin at 6pm. Register in advance.
ECONOMY
traverseticker.com

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
traverseticker.com

Lustron Stories: Americans at Home

The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13. A Members Closing Reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 12 from 5:30-7pm with Charles Mintz.
PHOTOGRAPHY

