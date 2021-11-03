November Recess

Four local startups compete. Each of the presenters will be allowed five minutes to share their ideas followed by five minutes of Q&A from the audience. When all have presented, the audience will vote for their favorite to win the $500 cash prize presented by DGN Advisory. Pitch presenters tonight include Keelin H Lundwall with his travel app software Xperiences; Garret & Dakota Porter with their patented aftermarket LED lighting system, ActionGlow; Susan Morozowich with her company Telebehavioral Health.US; & JC & Steve Bailey with Bailey's Farms, graduates of Arrowhead Incubator, who will be sharing & sampling their Kombucha. Doors open at 5:30pm; pitches begin at 6pm. Register in advance.

