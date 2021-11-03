CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Women of The Night

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil...

www.traverseticker.com

Ibj.com

Women of Influence

Achievements: Robinson has worked for The Children’s Museum for 29 years and was promoted to president and CEO about six months ago. Over the years, she’s held a variety of roles, including exhibit manager, educator, programmer and curator. Before her promotion, she was vice president of experience development and family learning. Her recent achievements include working with her team to figure out how to operate and innovate throughout the pandemic. And she played a role in helping to create plans for an addition to the museum’s Dinosphere exhibit, which is scheduled to open next year. (In fact, she was the original project manager for Dinosphere when it opened in 2004). She’s also proud of time she spent negotiating and building relationships with archaeologists and educators in Egypt to not only bring ancient objects to display in Indianapolis but to also design a children’s museum in Cairo.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
traverseticker.com

Lustron Stories: Americans at Home

The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13. A Members Closing Reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 12 from 5:30-7pm with Charles Mintz.
PHOTOGRAPHY
traverseticker.com

Paper Constructions: Denise Samuels

Samuels exhibits sculptural, geometric constructions with recycled papers – cereal boxes, common cardboard & other heavier fibers she sometimes paints & alters – & stitches each hand-cut piece together with wire. Opens Sept. 4 & runs through Dec. 17.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Audition Call for "Enchanted April"

The story is an American comedy drama directed by Jan Dalton in a Reader's Theater format. The cast will have four middle-aged women, one younger woman, two middle-aged men & one younger man. A middle aged woman who speaks Italian would be perfect.
MOVIES
traverseticker.com

SwingShift and the Stars

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating with celebrity dancers, helping to raise dollars for their local programs & services. Shows will be at the Grand Traverse Event Center on Garfield Ave., TC. This season see the nonprofits battle it out on the dance floor, the lip sync stage in Nov., & virtually in 'Beyond the Competition.'
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

A Foodie Film Fest

$5-$10 Featuring "The Truffle Hunters." A documentary about a band of elderly men & their dogs who comb the northern Italian forests looking for the white Alba truffle. Runs Nov. 5-10. Purchase tickets in advance.
MOVIES
BBC

Women's night dog walk group campaigns against violence

A dog trainer has set up a women's dog walking group in the aftermath of the death of Sarah Everard, to raise awareness of violence against women. Daniele Moulton started the Women's Pack Walk to help women feel safe at night walking alone or with their dogs. She said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
vsuspectator.com

Collegiate Women promotes the Wellbeing of Women

Collegiate Women of VSU (CWVSU) is a women-led organization here at VSU that promotes the physical and mental wellbeing of women and shows what the ideal collegiate women stand for. CWVSU also helps get women students prepared for the real world by stimulating a business casual dress code for meetings....
VALDOSTA, GA
traverseticker.com

"The Lower Depths"

The IAA Theatre Division presents Maxim Gorky's character-rich drama set in a Russian night lodging where a group of impoverished tenants go about their daily duties & discuss their lives, ultimately deciding whether to face their harsh reality or cling to a comforting lie.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

Scottish Festival

The Presbyterian Church of TC, 701 Westminster Rd. Enjoy Scottish music & a traditional meal in the Fellowship Hall. There will also be traditional Scottish games in the parking lot.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

How Deep Is Your Love? Cardi B. Eats Offset’s Scab Off His Skin

There’s no denying that Cardi B loves her hubby, Offset. While Cardi B is celebrating her dream home that she and Offset purchased in NYC, Set is busy exposing her for eating his scabs. Cardi took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new property. “These days I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shades Parents With Snarky Response

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Moriah Plath Posts Bizarre ‘Payback’ Pic Of Micah

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath isn’t letting her brother, Micah, get away easily. She revealed that she wanted revenge, so she posted an odd picture of him online. So, where did this all start?. Micah posted on his Instagram page about his move from Cairo, Georgia to Los Angeles,...
CELEBRITIES

