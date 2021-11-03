Women of The Night

Achievements: Robinson has worked for The Children’s Museum for 29 years and was promoted to president and CEO about six months ago. Over the years, she’s held a variety of roles, including exhibit manager, educator, programmer and curator. Before her promotion, she was vice president of experience development and family learning. Her recent achievements include working with her team to figure out how to operate and innovate throughout the pandemic. And she played a role in helping to create plans for an addition to the museum’s Dinosphere exhibit, which is scheduled to open next year. (In fact, she was the original project manager for Dinosphere when it opened in 2004). She’s also proud of time she spent negotiating and building relationships with archaeologists and educators in Egypt to not only bring ancient objects to display in Indianapolis but to also design a children’s museum in Cairo.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO