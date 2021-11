Objects Challenge Preconceptions of Mayflower Landing and Nation’s Founding Events. The founding events of what became the United States are often told as a story of harmony between European Pilgrims and Native Americans, but historic evidence proves this narrative is more complicated. “Upending 1620: Where Do We Begin?,” a new exhibit on view at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, presents a more complete history of the Wampanoag people who encountered the Pilgrims and reveals their persistent efforts to have that history heard. Open through July 2022, this display allows visitors to explore myths that have informed understandings of both the colonists and Native Americans for centuries, including the Wampanoag who lived around the town now called Plymouth, Massachusetts.

