Gift-giving is an act of love, which is one reason we deck our halls with boxes covered in Christmas wrapping paper at the holidays and adorn festive packages for celebrations throughout the year. After all, what is Christmas without stacks of presents beneath the tree or a birthday party without a gift-opening ritual? There are dozens—if not hundreds—of creative gift wrapping ideas that’ll help you make those gifts for her, gifts for men, gifts for kids, and all of your other gift ideas look extra special. The trouble is, gift wrap can be pretty wasteful. And since most people assume they can’t recycle wrapping paper, they toss it in the trash.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO