CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shiba Inu Investor Who Turned $8K Into $5.7 Billion Starts Moving SHIB Tokens

u.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shiba Inu wallet that famously turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is now active again, according to Etherscan data. For the first time since April, the whale has started moving funds, prompting concerns about immense selling pressure. The...

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB could soon explode higher

The Shiba Inu price bucked the trend on Thursday. It rose sharply even as other cryptocurrencies sunk. The coin could soon break out higher. The Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price bucked the trend on Thursday. The SHIB token jumped to $0.000054, which was its highest level since Tuesday this week. The coin rose even as Bitcoin and other altcoins declined substantially.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu Token ($SHIB) ‘Ready To Break Out’, Says Crypto Analyst Ali Martinez

On Thursday (November 11), a day when 43 of the top 50 cryptoassets (by market cap) are in the red (suffering losses vs USD), highly popular dog meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is bucking the trend by going up nearly 8% in the past 24 hours. In fact, $SHIB is one of only three cryptoassets among this group that has gone up today.
STOCKS
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why the Shiba Inu Digital Currency Is Skyrocketing Again Today

Today, popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) took off. This dog-inspired cryptocurrency provided investors with gains of as much as 13% in earlier trading. Currently, it is up more than 4% over the past 24 hours. What's important is that SHIB is moving substantially higher, despite other popular cryptocurrencies cooling...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tokens#Shiba Inu Investor#Etherscan#Shiba Inu#Shib#Dogecoin
u.today

"Dogecoin Killer" Shiba Inu to Be Listed on App of India's First Crypto Unicorn

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has announced that it will list the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency on its retail-friendly CoinDCX Go app on Friday, becoming the latest major trading platform to embrace the leading meme coin. Prior to that, SHIB was available on the platform in trade-only mode on professionally-oriented CoinDCX Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whale ‘Gimli’ Accumulates Additional 31 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens

A mysterious Ethereum ($ETH) whale known as “Gimli” has kept on accumulating the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) by adding $1.7 million more to his portfolio, now worth over $47 million. The Ethereum whale’s move was first spotted by WhaleStates, which noted the 31.3 billion SHIB tokens the whale purchased...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why I Would Buy This Stock Instead of Bitcoin

MercadoLibre posted another excellent quarter. There is a long runway toward growth. The company owns some bitcoin, but not enough to be risky. Cryptocurrency has become a hotly debated topic, with Berkshire Hathaway's legendary leader Warren Buffett saying "I don't have any cryptocurrency and I never will," and Tesla's Elon Musk touting Dogecoin at seemingly every opportunity.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
New York Post

Shiba Inu millionaire retires at the age of 35 after $8,000 bet

A dad has explained how he became a millionaire in just six months after making a risky $8,000 bet on Shiba Inu. The former supermarket warehouse manager named Rob has been able to retire at the age of 35, after investing in the popular meme coin. The dad told Fortune...
MARKETS
laptopmag.com

How to mine Shiba Inu — earn free SHIB with your laptop

Note: This is not investment advice. This is for educational purposes only. Please note that cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset class. “How to mine Shiba Inu” is a search query that's gaining ground on Google as people seek to acquire SHIB without purchasing it on a cryptocurrency exchange. Why spend your hard-earned cash when you can allow your idle hardware to generate SHIB for you?
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Top Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Before Shiba Inu

Investors should think carefully before buying Shiba Inu. The average buyer holds the token for just 10 days. Bitcoin is better established and it looks like a smarter long-term investment. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) is the latest cryptocurrency to capture the attention of investors, and it has done so in style....
MARKETS
u.today

Binance Is Reportedly Worth up to $300 Billion

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance would likely be worth about $300 billion if it were a public company, according to former executives who were cited in a Thursday story published by The Wall Street Journal. At such an astonishing valuation, the crypto behemoth would be bigger than Walt Disney, Exxon Mobil and...
STOCKS
u.today

Grayscale Tops $60 Billion, Surpassing World's Largest Gold Fund

Cryptocurrency money manager Grayscale now controls $60 billion worth of digital assets, according to the firm's Wednesday update. It has now surpassed SPDR Gold Shares, the biggest and most liquid gold exchange-traded fund in the world, in terms of assets under management. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for 71% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Notable Coinbase Global Insider Trades $7.5M In Company Stock

Surojit Chatterjee, Insider at Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Surojit Chatterjee exercised options to purchase 20,000 Coinbase Global shares at a price of $18.71 per share for a total of $374,200 on November 8. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $355.29 to raise a total of $7,105,758 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
u.today

$4 Billion Ethereum Burned Amid Cryptocurrency Market and DeFi Rallies

The Ethereum network hits another record after breaking the ATH on the market, which is $4 billion worth of Ethereum coins burned already, according to Watcher Guru. The burning mechanism on the Ethereum network was presented in August as part of major fee structure update EIP-1559. With the implementation of the burning mechanism, fees that previously went to Ethereum miners are now being burned.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
MarketWatch

Vaxxinity enjoys warm Wall Street reception as stock trades 20% above IPO price

Vaxxinity Inc. started its public life with a big rally, as the Texas-based biotechnology company's stock was trading more 21.2% above its initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO of 6.0 million shares, down from previous expectations of a 6.7-million share offering, priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $16.90 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 263,126 shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $2.12 billion. The stock has since pared some gains, and was recently trading up 20.0% at $15.60. The stock's bullish opening occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 1.1% in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy