CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelton, ND

Leslie Gimbel

By Andrew Crowley
ecrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie “Dude” Gimbel, 68, of Hazelton, passed away in his home on Saturday, Oct....

www.ecrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
City
Hazelton, ND
NBC News

Brazilian music star Marília Mendonça dies in plane crash

Marília Mendonça, a Brazilian music star who drew millions of women to the nation's traditionally masculine country-style music scene, died Friday in a plane crash, the chief of her record label confirmed. Mendonça was 26. "It is confirmed, an enormous tragedy," Marcelo Soares, CEO of the Som Libre record label...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazelton High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy