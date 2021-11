The findings of an extensive study on sea level rise adaptation for Stinson Beach were revealed this month. There are 773 homes, 630 residents, and six businesses on the west side of State Route 1 (known locally as Shoreline Highway) in Stinson Beach that are at risk of constant flooding from sea level rise or storm activity. There has been an eight-inch rise in ocean water over the past century along the Marin coast, but scientific predictions are that the Bay Area coastal region could expect a 70-inch rise versus today’s level by 2100.

STINSON BEACH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO