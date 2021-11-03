Pair of Aggies nominated for national track and field athlete of year awards

Troy Andersen, a senior linebacker from Dillon, has proved himself as an irreplaceable asset to the Montana State football team. In this football program's history, he currently stands second in rushing touchdowns (23), ninth in rushing yards (2,263), and set the record for most points scored in a season in 2018 (128). His resume goes on with many awards, such as Big Sky Freshman of the year honors in 2017 as a running back,First Team All-Big Sky honors and Third Team All-American in 2018 as quarterback. In 2019 he earned First Team All-Big Sky honors and First Team All-American honors at linebacker. He has also been named team captain twice.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO