Netflix has launched its gaming service Netflix Games for android devices via the Netflix mobile app. The company had earlier announced that it would begin the rollout of Netflix game titles on November 3 on their Twitter account and said its iOS counterpart is still on the way. Despite that, many users have not been able to see the Netflix games yet on Android. This doesn’t mean the launch has been shifted. Netflix said the rollout is happening “gradually”, so don’t panic if you haven’t seen the dedicated games tab on your application just yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO