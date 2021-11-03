Mack loses to Republican challenger Moll in Suffield
SUFFIELD — Republican Colin Moll narrowly beat three-term incumbent Melissa Mack on Tuesday to become the town’s new first selectman by a vote of 2,016 to 1,928.
Moll’s win is part of what Republican Town Chairman Brendan Malone called a “definitive choice” by residents.
“The town is clearly sending a message about the direction it wants to take,” Malone said as the votes were tallied Tuesday night.
Moll said he began his campaign only about five weeks ago. Each night, amid working at his full time job at Northern Nurseries, he has gone out speaking with residents.
Prior to the election, Moll said he believed there was a segment of town residents who felt disenfranchised.
“I think the message of who I am reached those people,” Moll said.
‘I’m a guy who wants to compromise,” Moll continued. “That middle. Where is that and how do you get to that?”
Moll said he thinks residents will find his management style refreshing, and that he wants town boards and commissions to know he is a leader who wants to listen.
Many of the recent first selectmen have been lawyers, Moll pointed out. As a manager, he will bring a new, business-minded perspective to the position, he said.
Having never run for political office before, Moll said he has a newfound respect for everyone who does. He thanked Mack for the time she’s served the town.
Mack said she respects the message residents have sent and wishes Moll the best of luck.
She led the town professionally, and is proud of what she accomplished over the past six years, Mack said.
“I’ve left it in a better place than I found it,” said Mack.
Democratic Town Chairman Tom Frenaye noted it’s difficult for any politician to keep being re-elected while making difficult decisions. Mack made some hard decisions in her time that left residents unhappy, and in this election those residents voiced their opinions, he said.
Besides the top elected position, the election maintained the status quo, Frenaye said. He felt good though, that there were many new faces amongst the candidates, even if it didn’t translate to significant gains in terms of changing board compositions.
On the other hand, Malone said this year felt like a continuation of the 2019 elections, when the party picked up seats on the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance.
Republicans continue to prove themselves when it comes to services vs. money spent, Malone said. He said Republicans want to have great education and well-funded police and fire departments, but at the same time make sure residents can afford to live in Suffield.
Along with Moll, the Board of Selectmen will have another new member in Republican Tracy Hespelt, who received 2,228 votes.
Republican Kathie Harrington received the most votes with 2,342.
Jeremiah Mahoney, also a Republican, was the third highest vote-getter of the selectmen candidates with 2,171, but because only three members of the same party can be on the board at one time, he was not elected.
With 1,847 votes, Democrat Pete Hill will be the fourth member of the board, but a recount will be required to decide who occupies the fifth seat, according to Registrar Darlene Burrell.
Democrat Melvin Chafetz, who previously served on the board, garnered 1,816 votes, while newcomer Liz Warren received 1,799.
SUFFIELD RESULTS
FIRST SELECTMAN
Democrat
Melissa M. Mack 1,928
Republican
Colin Moll 2016
BOARD OF SELECTMEN
(Four elected)
Democrats
Mel Chafetz 1,816
Pete Hill 1,847
Liz Warren 1,799
Republicans
Kathie Harrington 2,342
Tracy Hespelt 2,228
Jerry Mahoney 2,171
BOARD OF FINANCE
(Three elected)
Democrat
Kacy Colston 1,781
Republicans
Brian J. Kost 2,370
Ryan Anderson 2,483
Michael Haines 2,327
BOARD OF FINANCE ALTERNATE
(Three elected)
Democrat
Tom Frenaye 2,016
Republicans
J. Michael Stevens 2,305
Mark Sinopoli 2,255
BOARD OF EDUCATION
(Four elected)
Democrats
Suzanne Richardson-White 1,480
Susan Mercik Davis 1,957
Debra Dudack 1,857
Republicans
Terry Antrum 2.387
Maureen Sattan 2.344
Tracy J. Cloyd 2,029
BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS
(Two elected)
Democrat
Krystal Holmes 2,040
Republican
Ryan Walters 2,511
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION
(Three elected)
Democrats
Jeffrey Girard 1,635
Erin Golembiewski 1,863
Republicans
Mark Winne 2,369
Leon Litvak 2,109
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION ALTERNATE
(One elected)
Democrat
Marty Deren 1,444
Republican
Christine Sinopoli 1,939
POLICE COMMISSION
(Three elected)
Democrats
Jason Trombly 1,928
Kristina Hallett 1,848
Nathan Prusi 1,627
Republicans
Terrence C. Plakias 2,332
FIRE COMMISSION
(Three elected)
Democrats
Kristina Hallett 1,532
Aysha Moore-Manwaring 1,464
Republicans
Vic Mathieu 2,138
Peter Yeskey 2,113
Jack Bucior 2,128
WATER POLLUTION CONTROL AUTHORITY
(Three elected)
Democrats
Roger Ives 1,760
Victor Roy 1,679
Daniel Holmes 1,852
Republican
Janet Davis 2,250
SUFFIELD REFERENDUM RESULTS
1) Shall the process for filling a vacancy for first selectman be detailed in the charter? PASSED 2,063 to 1,409
2) Shall the charter increase the selectmen’s term to four years? FAILED 2,303 to 1,260
3) Shall the charter increase to seven the number of members on the Board of Police Commissioners? FAILED 1,908 to 1,546
4) Shall the charter clarify that the Police Commission has authority over the department and that the police chief manages the day-to-day operations of the department and reports to the first selectman? PASSED 1,796 to 1,699
5) Shall the charter decrease to five the number of members on the Fire Commission? FAILED 2.031 to 1,553
6) Shall the charter clarify that the Fire Commission has authority over the department and that the fire chief manages the day-to-day operations of the department and reports to the first selectman? PASSED 1,943 to 1,684
7) Shall the charter clarify that the WPCA manages wastewater operations and the WPCA superintendent and WPCA employees are employees of the town? PASSED 1,977 to 1,577
8) Shall the charter be amended to clarify that the first selectman enforces administrative and personnel policies of the town, including in the WPCA? FAILED 1,956 to 1,621
9) Shall the charter be amended to provide a defined process for the certain financial transactions? FAILED 1,802 to 1,635
10) Shall the charter be amended to require town meeting approval only for land donations valued more than $10,000? PASSED 1,881 to 1,684
11) Shall the charter be amended to prohibit the petitioning of town meetings to specify compensation of officials or fixing the tax rate and be amended to change “appointing or removing officials” to “censuring officials?” FAILED 2,229 to 1,251
12) Shall the charter conflict of interest section be amended? PASSED 2,326 to 1,217
13) Shall the charter be amended to require the town human resources department to hire new employees, except for those hired by the school board, and exempt the school board and WPCA from engaging consultants or employing people outside the annual budget? FAILED 1,964 to 1,589
14) Shall certain technical changes be made to the charter? PASSED 1,810 to 1,604
