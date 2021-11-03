Mack loses to Republican challenger Moll in Suffield

Colin Moll Contributed

SUFFIELD — Republican Colin Moll narrowly beat three-term incumbent Melissa Mack on Tuesday to become the town’s new first selectman by a vote of 2,016 to 1,928.

Moll’s win is part of what Republican Town Chairman Brendan Malone called a “definitive choice” by residents.

“The town is clearly sending a message about the direction it wants to take,” Malone said as the votes were tallied Tuesday night.

Moll said he began his campaign only about five weeks ago. Each night, amid working at his full time job at Northern Nurseries, he has gone out speaking with residents.

Prior to the election, Moll said he believed there was a segment of town residents who felt disenfranchised.

“I think the message of who I am reached those people,” Moll said.

‘I’m a guy who wants to compromise,” Moll continued. “That middle. Where is that and how do you get to that?”

Moll said he thinks residents will find his management style refreshing, and that he wants town boards and commissions to know he is a leader who wants to listen.

Many of the recent first selectmen have been lawyers, Moll pointed out. As a manager, he will bring a new, business-minded perspective to the position, he said.

Having never run for political office before, Moll said he has a newfound respect for everyone who does. He thanked Mack for the time she’s served the town.

Mack said she respects the message residents have sent and wishes Moll the best of luck.

She led the town professionally, and is proud of what she accomplished over the past six years, Mack said.

“I’ve left it in a better place than I found it,” said Mack.

Democratic Town Chairman Tom Frenaye noted it’s difficult for any politician to keep being re-elected while making difficult decisions. Mack made some hard decisions in her time that left residents unhappy, and in this election those residents voiced their opinions, he said.

Besides the top elected position, the election maintained the status quo, Frenaye said. He felt good though, that there were many new faces amongst the candidates, even if it didn’t translate to significant gains in terms of changing board compositions.

On the other hand, Malone said this year felt like a continuation of the 2019 elections, when the party picked up seats on the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education, and Board of Finance.

Republicans continue to prove themselves when it comes to services vs. money spent, Malone said. He said Republicans want to have great education and well-funded police and fire departments, but at the same time make sure residents can afford to live in Suffield.

Along with Moll, the Board of Selectmen will have another new member in Republican Tracy Hespelt, who received 2,228 votes.

Republican Kathie Harrington received the most votes with 2,342.

Jeremiah Mahoney, also a Republican, was the third highest vote-getter of the selectmen candidates with 2,171, but because only three members of the same party can be on the board at one time, he was not elected.

With 1,847 votes, Democrat Pete Hill will be the fourth member of the board, but a recount will be required to decide who occupies the fifth seat, according to Registrar Darlene Burrell.

Democrat Melvin Chafetz, who previously served on the board, garnered 1,816 votes, while newcomer Liz Warren received 1,799.

SUFFIELD RESULTS

FIRST SELECTMAN

Democrat

Melissa M. Mack 1,928

Republican

Colin Moll 2016

BOARD OF SELECTMEN

(Four elected)

Democrats

Mel Chafetz 1,816

Pete Hill 1,847

Liz Warren 1,799

Republicans

Kathie Harrington 2,342

Tracy Hespelt 2,228

Jerry Mahoney 2,171

BOARD OF FINANCE

(Three elected)

Democrat

Kacy Colston 1,781

Republicans

Brian J. Kost 2,370

Ryan Anderson 2,483

Michael Haines 2,327

BOARD OF FINANCE ALTERNATE

(Three elected)

Democrat

Tom Frenaye 2,016

Republicans

J. Michael Stevens 2,305

Mark Sinopoli 2,255

BOARD OF EDUCATION

(Four elected)

Democrats

Suzanne Richardson-White 1,480

Susan Mercik Davis 1,957

Debra Dudack 1,857

Republicans

Terry Antrum 2.387

Maureen Sattan 2.344

Tracy J. Cloyd 2,029

BOARD OF ASSESSMENT APPEALS

(Two elected)

Democrat

Krystal Holmes 2,040

Republican

Ryan Walters 2,511

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

(Three elected)

Democrats

Jeffrey Girard 1,635

Erin Golembiewski 1,863

Republicans

Mark Winne 2,369

Leon Litvak 2,109

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION ALTERNATE

(One elected)

Democrat

Marty Deren 1,444

Republican

Christine Sinopoli 1,939

POLICE COMMISSION

(Three elected)

Democrats

Jason Trombly 1,928

Kristina Hallett 1,848

Nathan Prusi 1,627

Republicans

Terrence C. Plakias 2,332

FIRE COMMISSION

(Three elected)

Democrats

Kristina Hallett 1,532

Aysha Moore-Manwaring 1,464

Republicans

Vic Mathieu 2,138

Peter Yeskey 2,113

Jack Bucior 2,128

WATER POLLUTION CONTROL AUTHORITY

(Three elected)

Democrats

Roger Ives 1,760

Victor Roy 1,679

Daniel Holmes 1,852

Republican

Janet Davis 2,250

SUFFIELD REFERENDUM RESULTS

1) Shall the process for filling a vacancy for first selectman be detailed in the charter? PASSED 2,063 to 1,409

2) Shall the charter increase the selectmen’s term to four years? FAILED 2,303 to 1,260

3) Shall the charter increase to seven the number of members on the Board of Police Commissioners? FAILED 1,908 to 1,546

4) Shall the charter clarify that the Police Commission has authority over the department and that the police chief manages the day-to-day operations of the department and reports to the first selectman? PASSED 1,796 to 1,699

5) Shall the charter decrease to five the number of members on the Fire Commission? FAILED 2.031 to 1,553

6) Shall the charter clarify that the Fire Commission has authority over the department and that the fire chief manages the day-to-day operations of the department and reports to the first selectman? PASSED 1,943 to 1,684

7) Shall the charter clarify that the WPCA manages wastewater operations and the WPCA superintendent and WPCA employees are employees of the town? PASSED 1,977 to 1,577

8) Shall the charter be amended to clarify that the first selectman enforces administrative and personnel policies of the town, including in the WPCA? FAILED 1,956 to 1,621

9) Shall the charter be amended to provide a defined process for the certain financial transactions? FAILED 1,802 to 1,635

10) Shall the charter be amended to require town meeting approval only for land donations valued more than $10,000? PASSED 1,881 to 1,684

11) Shall the charter be amended to prohibit the petitioning of town meetings to specify compensation of officials or fixing the tax rate and be amended to change “appointing or removing officials” to “censuring officials?” FAILED 2,229 to 1,251

12) Shall the charter conflict of interest section be amended? PASSED 2,326 to 1,217

13) Shall the charter be amended to require the town human resources department to hire new employees, except for those hired by the school board, and exempt the school board and WPCA from engaging consultants or employing people outside the annual budget? FAILED 1,964 to 1,589

14) Shall certain technical changes be made to the charter? PASSED 1,810 to 1,604