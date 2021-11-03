CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Youngkin pledges to "reestablish excellence in our schools" in victory speech

CBS News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe to...

www.cbsnews.com

Old Gold Black

Youngkin’s victory is more than an anomaly

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic incumbent Terry McAuliffe to become the next governor of Virginia. A former businessman, Youngkin became the first Republican elected to a statewide office in Virginia since 2009, winning by a slim margin of two points. The race was described as...
Washington Times

Youngkin vows to raise school standards, protect campus free speech in education plan

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin unveiled an expansive education plan on Thursday that he said he wants to implement “from Day One” of his new administration in January. Mr. Youngkin, who narrowly defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s election, said he wants to raise school standards, expand charter schools and raise teachers’ salaries.
Virginia State
Inside Nova

Parents concerned about schools helped Youngkin surge to victory

(The Center Square) – Parental authority in education, ending critical race theory and promoting school choice were key issues that helped Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin gain enough momentum from parents to defeat his opponent Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s election. Exit polls and polling close to the election showed Youngkin with a...
News-Virginian

McAuliffe concedes; Youngkin pledges new path as Virginia's next governor

RICHMOND — Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday formally conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor, a stunning defeat for Virginia Democrats in what was ultimately a referendum of their sweeping hold on the state. Youngkin, the governor-elect, immediately vowed to alter the course of the state, focusing...
wcyb.com

Northam congratulates Youngkin on gubernatorial race victory

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam released a statement Wednesday morning, congratulating Republican Glenn Youngkin, who defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race. “This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We...
Terry Mcauliffe
mediaite.com

Glenn Youngkin Gives Victory Speech to Raucous Crowd: ‘Virginia, We Won This Thing!’

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia gubernatorial race early Wednesday morning, defeating Democratic establishment favorite Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe had consistently led the polls for months, but the Republican businessman closed the gap and peaked at the right time. After numerous news organizations called the race, Youngkin addressed supporters in Chantilly, Virginia and walked on stage to Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky.” He delivered an energetic and ambitious speech just after 1 a.m.
WJHL

Terry McAuliffe congratulates Governor-Elect Youngkin on victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — After coming up short in Virginia’s race for governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe sent well wishes and congratulations to Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. A release on Wednesday morning stated the following: While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so […]
Culpeper Star Exponent

EDITORIAL: Victorious Youngkin creates national playbook for Republicans

Virginia Democrats had two years solid manning every single post on the command bridge of state government. Looks like that’s all they get for now. The statewide winning streak that has propelled Democrats to the seats of power in Richmond in every election post-2009 smacked into a determined red wall Tuesday night.
WTOP

Area pols react to Youngkin’s Va. victory

Politicians across the area are reacting to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday in the Virginia gubernatorial election. “This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected Governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement Wednesday. “We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.”
WTVR CBS 6

After victory, Youngkin looks ahead to term as governor

During the speech, Youngkin hit on several of the topics he laid out in his “day one game plan.” They included policy proposals like cutting taxes on veteran retirement plans and personal income, promoting choice and parental involvement in public education, and supporting public safety.
The New Yorker

Glenn Youngkin’s Victory Is a Warning for Democrats

The Republican Glenn Youngkin, a fifty-four-year-old first-time candidate and the former C.E.O. of the Carlyle Group, was elected governor of Virginia on Tuesday night by a small but clear margin, flipping political control of a state that Joe Biden had won by ten points just twelve months ago. Youngkin’s opponent was Terry McAuliffe, a centrist Democrat with deep ties to the national Party establishment, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, and who had initially been favored. But Youngkin mobilized Republican voters against progressive control of education in much of the state: against the hesitancy of many schools to reopen quickly after COVID, against what they saw as the intrusion of critical race theory into curricula, against the affirmation of fluid gender identity and norms among public-school students. At rallies to support McAuliffe, Biden and Barack Obama described Youngkin as rich and out of touch (as they had once described Mitt Romney) and his politics as extreme (the way they had once described Donald Trump). Neither line worked. By the end of the race, it was the Democrats who were insisting that Trump’s ideas were on the ballot and the Republicans who were pretending that they hardly mattered.
thezebra.org

Unofficial Virginia Election Results Project Youngkin, Wilson Victories

ALEXANDRIA, VA–The polls have closed in Alexandria, and ballots are being counted. With almost three-fourths of the expected vote already in, Republican Glenn Youngkin leads the Virginia Gubernatorial race almost 54% against Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s 45%. On the local level, the polls read as follows:. (asterisk indicates incumbent) Mayoral. Justin...
Republican Party
Politics
Education
Washington Examiner

What a Youngkin victory would mean for both parties

I’ve become too much of a cynic not to question whether Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin can really pull this off. But for the first time in this race, just a couple of days before Election Day, Youngkin is ahead of Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe, and there seems to be a real chance he can win this state.
Washington Times

Youngkin needs a plan to protect his election victory

The Virginia gubernatorial race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe is being watched intently across the nation. What started as a foregone conclusion of a victory for the Democrat has now sent shockwaves of fear through its national ranks that Mr. Youngkin may likely win. However, lying underneath the enormous public attention of this race lurks a more pressing matter for Mr. Youngkin’s team. The potential for election tampering.
