Youngkin pledges to "reestablish excellence in our schools" in victory speech

The Republican Glenn Youngkin, a fifty-four-year-old first-time candidate and the former C.E.O. of the Carlyle Group, was elected governor of Virginia on Tuesday night by a small but clear margin, flipping political control of a state that Joe Biden had won by ten points just twelve months ago. Youngkin’s opponent was Terry McAuliffe, a centrist Democrat with deep ties to the national Party establishment, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, and who had initially been favored. But Youngkin mobilized Republican voters against progressive control of education in much of the state: against the hesitancy of many schools to reopen quickly after COVID, against what they saw as the intrusion of critical race theory into curricula, against the affirmation of fluid gender identity and norms among public-school students. At rallies to support McAuliffe, Biden and Barack Obama described Youngkin as rich and out of touch (as they had once described Mitt Romney) and his politics as extreme (the way they had once described Donald Trump). Neither line worked. By the end of the race, it was the Democrats who were insisting that Trump’s ideas were on the ballot and the Republicans who were pretending that they hardly mattered.

