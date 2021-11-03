CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esperion Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $69.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.62.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.86 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR

