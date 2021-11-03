Skyline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Skyline Corp. (SKY) on Tuesday reported profit of $50.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 89 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $524.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKY