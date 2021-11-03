CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of shootings

By TAMMY WEBBER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KRMG
KRMG
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgeOR_0ckxZgpP00
Kenosha Protests Shootings Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks up and away from a video monitor as footage of him shooting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, is shown during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 3 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (Sean Krajacic)

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial over a string of shootings on the streets of Kenosha watched one of the central pieces of video evidence Wednesday — footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a plastic bag at him just before the man was gunned down.

Someone is heard yelling “F--- you!,” followed by the sounds of the four shots Rittenhouse fired, killing Joseph Rosenbaum, though the shooting itself is not clearly seen on camera. Rosenbaum was the first of three men Rittenhouse shot that night, two of them fatally.

“Oh, he shot him! He shot him, man. He shot him. He shot him, man. He laid him out," the person making the video can be heard saying.

Footage shown to the jury also depicted Rosenbaum lying on the ground as frantic bystanders surrounded him to help. He had a wound to his head, and a bystander placed a shirt on it to apply pressure.

The scenes were part of a wealth of video played in court that captured the chaos and the repeated sound of gunfire on the night the 17-year-old aspiring police officer fired an assault-style rifle during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality in the summer of 2020.

In the courtroom, Rittenhouse — seated in the jurors' line of sight — kept his eyes fixed on a desktop screen and showed no emotion as video depicted him walking down a street with his rifle and shooting at protesters, people scattering and screaming.

Many of the videos played in court were found by police on social media sites, where lots of footage was streamed live or promptly posted after the bloodshed, and many of the scenes were familiar to those following the case.

Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted in the politically polarizing case that has stirred furious debate over self-defense, vigilantism, the right to bear arms, and the racial unrest that erupted around the U.S. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases like it.

The young man traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois after violent protests broke out over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses.

Prosecutors have portrayed him as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer argued that he acted in self-defense after Rosenbaum tried to grab his gun and others in the crowd kicked him in the face and hit him in the head with a skateboard.

A Kenosha detective who took the stand detailed injuries Rittenhouse suffered that night, all seemingly minor: a half-inch scratch above his eyebrow, a small cut inside his lower lip, a 2-inch scratch below his collarbone, a 2-inch scratch on his forearm, a scratch on his back and two bumps the size of pennies on his head.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger drove home the point that Rosenbaum was apparently unarmed, asking Kenosha Detective Martin Howard if any of the videos shown in court indicated Rosenbaum had a weapon of any kind. Howard replied no.

“No gun?” Binger asked.

“I can only see a plastic bag he’s carrying,” Howard said.

“So no gun? Binger asked.

“No,” replied Howard, who repeated the answer when Binger also asked him whether Rosenbaum carried a knife, bat or club.

But on cross-examination, Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards asked Howard what can happen if a weapon is taken from someone.

"It can be used against them as a deadly and dangerous weapon, correct?” Richards asked.

“Correct,” Howard replied.

Richards also said that Rittenhouse shouted, “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by Rosenbaum. Howard agreed, and said it looked as if Rosenbaum was gaining ground on Rittenhouse.

The defense attorney, describing how Rosenbaum came out from behind a car to meet Rittenhouse before the shooting, said to the detective: “Correct me if I’m wrong, but this looks like the classic ambush.”

After prosecutors objected, Richards said: “Mr. Rosenbaum is in hiding as my client arrives, correct?”

“It appears so, yes," Howard answered.

Other video played for the jury showed Rittenhouse saying before the shootings that he was there to protect property and provide medical care to anyone who was hurt.

An interviewer mentioned non-lethal weapons and Rittenhouse responded: “We don’t have non-lethal.” The man filming the video then asked if Rittenhouse was “full-on” ready to defend the property and he replied, “Yes, we are.”

Yet another video captured the sound of a single gunshot, which authorities said was fired into the air by someone in the crowd other than Rittenhouse. The defense has said that that shot made Rittenhouse think he was under attack.

Jurors set their notepads aside and kept their eyes glued to the courtroom monitors as video showed people carrying one of the wounded as some screamed for medical help.

Earlier, jurors seemed to take extensive notes when testimony turned to the level of violence at the Kenosha protests, which included protesters throwing firebombs and rocks on the night of the shooting.

Moments after shooting the 36-year-old Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

___

Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed from Madison, Wisconsin.

___

Find AP's full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Former Federal Prosecutor Says Rittenhouse Trial Prosecution May Be Hoping For Mistrial Without Prejudice, So They Can Start Over

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former federal prosecutor said Wednesday that the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial may be hoping for a mistrial without prejudice – under which the trial would start over with a new jury. The reason, former prosecutor Phil Turner said, is that things are not going well for the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse case. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Wednesday evening, Turner said that even before Rittenhouse took the stand Wednesday, the case was going poorly for prosecutors – and the events Wednesday may have made for an even steeper climb for the State of Wisconsin. “They’re...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Witness tells court prosecutors pressured him to change his police statement

A defence witness at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial accused prosecutors of pressuring him to change his police statement.Nathan DeBruin is a freelance photographer who was covering the racial justice protests where Mr Rittenhouse shot three men, two fatally, on 25 August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.During his testimony for the defence on Tuesday, Mr DeBruin described a pretrial meeting with prosecutors where he said he was urged to add a detail to his police statement about the shootings.Mr DeBruin said prosecutor Thomas Binger showed him a photo of Joshua Ziminski – who is facing his own charges for alleged crimes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
West Allis, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Expert: Rittenhouse trial could hinge on single issue

MILWAUKEE— With the eyes of the nation on Kenosha, Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his ongoing criminal trial. "I think it was important for the defense to put him on the stand to humanize him," John Gross, a clinical associate professor of law at the University of Wisconsin Law School and director of the Public Defender Project said. "The prosecution is obviously describing him as a vigilante who came to Kenosha looking for trouble, looking to get his name out there in the public sphere by doing something controversial, and by putting on the stand it's not a surprise what he's saying. I think the important part of the defense is to show he is an 18-year-old teenager."
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge’s phone keeps ringing in court with Trump rally theme

The phone belonging to the judge presiding over the closely watched double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse rang at least twice during the trial with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” as his ringtone.The song has been heavily used at rallies headlined by former President Donald Trump, and singer Lee Greenwood performed the song at his inauguration.As the trial was returning from lunch on Wednesday, the Rittenhouse defence team was speaking when Judge Bruce Schroeder’s phone rang to the tune of the patriotic anthem. The phone rang again on Friday as prosecutors and defence attorneys discussed adding lesser charges...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Brutality#Murder#Ap
wgtd.org

Leaders of Kenosha Executive Director Urges Calm Following Verdicts

(WGTD)---The executive director of a racial equity advocacy group that was founded in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting says she thinks her followers are prepared for acquittal verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. "We're definitely prepared for that seeing what's going on in this courtroom these past...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Shooting victim says he was pointing his gun at Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — A protester and volunteer medic wounded on the streets of Kenosha by Kyle Rittenhouse testified Monday that he was pointing his own gun at the rifle-toting Rittenhouse — unintentionally, he said — when the young man shot him. Gaige Grosskreutz, the third and final man...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was shot at a range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, a pathologist testified Tuesday. But it...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

'Evil roaming’: Texas trial set for man charged in 18 deaths

DALLAS — (AP) — In the years after Leah Corken's death, one detail after another haunted her daughter. Though M.J. Jennings came to accept that her mother likely died of a stroke, just the night before they had gone shopping and to a movie and the 83-year-old had seemed her usual sassy self.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Jury allowed to weigh some lesser charges in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial

The jurors who will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought, the judge said Friday during a contentious hearing in which both sides could claim partial victory. Rittenhouse, of nearby Antioch, Illinois, testified that he acted in self-defense when he fatally […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bruce Schroeder: Who is the judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial?

As the nation’s eyes are glued to the televised double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, broadcast widely across news networks and streamed online by media outlets, viewers have scrutinised the judge presiding over the high-profile case, which has touched on issues of white vigilantism, racial justice protests and the criminal justice system itself.Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is Wisconsin’s longest-service active trial judge who, at 75 years old, has said that he has tried more homicide cases than any judge in the state.His courtroom manner and arguments with prosecutors have drawn significant attention as the trial draws...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Texas man beat 2-year-old girl to death for putting shoes on wrong feet

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the little girl put her shoes on the wrong feet. Jadin Nunez, 27, was sentenced in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine back in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.
TEXAS STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

How Kenosha PD and the FBI received Wisconsin’s BLM protester list

New details have emerged regarding a list of people law enforcement believed to be involved in Black Lives Matter protests last year. Documents recently obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show that, despite earlier statements, the list was indeed shared with members of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD). The revelations raise questions about the extensive surveillance […] The post How Kenosha PD and the FBI received Wisconsin’s BLM protester list appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy