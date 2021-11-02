Ravens designate CB Chris Westry to return from injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any trades at the 2021 trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t getting reinforcements soon. The team has gone through countless injuries, but they are beginning to see some of their players on injured reserve make their way back onto the football field.

After designating both tight end Nick Boyle and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve, on Tuesday Baltimore announced that they were designating cornerback Chris Westry to return from the list as well. The designation opens up a 21-day practice window for the cornerback.

Westry will be a big addition to the Ravens’ secondary whenever he’s ready to return from his injury. Baltimore’s pass defense has struggled for most of the 2021 season, partly because the team just doesn’t have a lot of depth pieces at the moment. With the third-year cornerbacks on the field, the Ravens should be able to feel a bit more confident about their rotations.

Westry went on injured reserve after Baltimore’s Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a torn meniscus. He had three total tackles in that game while playing 38% of the team’s defensive snaps.