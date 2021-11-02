Ravens protect four players on practice squad ahead of Week 9

The Baltimore Ravens returned from their bye week at the top of the AFC North thanks to a Cincinnati Bengals loss to the New York Jets in Week 8. Baltimore will try to keep their hold of the top spot in their division by beating the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

Ahead of their game with Minnesota, the Ravens protected four players on their practice squad in tight end Eric Tomlinson, offensive lineman James Carpenter, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, and inside linebacker Joe Thomas.

Tomlinson was recently released and re-signed to the team’s practice squad, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get called up for Week 9, especially if fellow tight end Nick Boyle still isn’t ready to return to action. Both Carpenter and Ogbuehi could provide some offensive line depth, but it seems more likely that Ogbuehi would get a call up between the two players based off of the injures that the team has sustained at the tackle position. Thomas would provide some inside linebacker depth after Malik Harrison was placed on the Non-Football Injury list.