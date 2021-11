Black Clover surprises with one devil's survival with the newest chapter of the series! The raid on the Spade Kingdom has reached a new phase as with the previous chapter of the series Yuno was successful in his defeat of Zenon Zogratis. That meant that with the final member of the Zogratis trio falling in battle, then the Dark Triad themselves were completely defeated as well. But as the newest chapter proved, that does not necessarily mean that the battle is over as the Advent of Qliphoth is continuing further even without the three devils and hosts.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO