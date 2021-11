FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State volleyball coach Tom Hilbert tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel with the team to its match Tuesday night at Wyoming. Hilbert said he was experiencing only mild symptoms but that he would need to stay away from his team and quarantine for at least a week. That will keep him away from the Rams’ Senior Day match at noon Saturday against Fresno State. The veteran coach should be able to rejoin the Rams (16-7, 12-2 Mountain West) for their final two regular-season matches Nov. 18 at Utah State and Nov. 20 at Boise State.

