“I think for me it was more about managing moments within the game. There were a couple of plays where we’re in the attack and Cade [Cowell] is on the sideline naked. Those are the kind of situations that we need to deal with in real time. I think we played with some of our best stuff early in the game. It was a very emotional game and at times when emotion takes over it overrides reason. We were trying to get back into the game, but we lost a little bit of discipline in that second half. Altogether though I felt like our effort was fantastic we now just have to go back and look at the film to make sure we can identify those things we struggled with. It was a very up and down game. We played with some of our best stuff and as well as our worst stuff against a team that always makes it difficult with their style of play.”

SANDY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO