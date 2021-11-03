CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli Overnight Air Attack May Be Part of New Effort to Curb Syrian Missile Power

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Syrian military source claims that Israel attacked a Syrian army position on the outskirts of Damascus, in the Zakia area, early morning Wednesday, Kan 11 News reported. According to the cited source, several air-to-ground missiles were launched from the north of Israel at the target in question, and damage was...

Collin Haze
3d ago

I'm trying to figure out the problem here 🤔 😕 🤔 Israel is bombing a sovereign country (Syria) because they are upset that this country is firing anti-aircraft missles against them during illegal airstrikes. Interesting.

