Rockingham, NC

Water Plant Treatment Operator Trainee

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 9 days ago

Rockingham, NC

Water Plant Treatment Operator Trainee

This position works under immediate supervision, performs training assignments and routine tasks in the operation and maintenance of a water treatment plant and related facilities on an assigned shift. Primary duties include starting and stopping plant operations as necessary; checking plant and related facilities periodically to insure that plant, pumps and equipment are operating properly; collects lab samples, performs some required physical, chemical, and bacteriological analysis and tests; daily checks filters, chlorinators, chlorine machines and chemical feed discharges; reads meters, gauges and dials and keeps record of such readings; washes and cleans lab equipment and glassware; prepares and maintains required plant records and reports; makes corrections and repairs to equipment problem areas as they arise; checks all operating equipment for proper operation; performs plant cleaning, servicing and grounds maintenance functions; performs other duties as required. Equipment operated includes chemical feeder, ph meter, weight balance, calculator, computer and other lab and plant equipment as required. Graduation from a standard high school, preferably supplemented with courses in math, chemistry, and biology. Ability to obtain Class “C” Water Operator’s Certificate within one (1) year of appointment. Ability to perform basic laboratory tests; ability to maintain and prepare records and reports; ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other employees and the general public. Must have valid NC driver’s license. EOE Handicap Compliant, Pre-employment physical & drug test required. Apply Rockingham City Hall, 514 Rockingham Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379 until position is filled. Salary Range $28,022 - $39,594 DOQ

