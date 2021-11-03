Van Jones declares 'five-alarm fire' for Democrats

CNN’s Van Jones said on election night Democrats need to be wary of how they come across to many voters. As results from Virginia and New Jersey were still coming in on Tuesday night, Jones said America is in the middle of a “turbulent and volatile period.”. “Democrats have to...
WASHINGTON — Reeling from a barrage of unexpected losses, an array of Democrats on Wednesday pleaded with President Joe Biden and his party’s lawmakers to address the quality-of-life issues that plagued their candidates in elections on Tuesday from heavily Hispanic San Antonio to the suburbs of Virginia, New Jersey and New York.
PHILADELPHIA — In winning a governor's seat in Virginia and delivering a sliver of a victory to the incumbent Democratic governor in New Jersey, Republicans are plainly energized ahead of next year's midterm elections. In Pennsylvania, the GOP also appeared to be on the verge of possibly sweeping all four...
CNN’s Van Jones showed some last-minute concern over Republican Glenn Youngkin as the polls closed in the Virginia gubernatorial race, slamming him as the equivalent of a contagious variant of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, less than an hour before the race ended, the former President Obama official contended that Youngkin...
WASHINGTON — Republicans had a satisfying Election Day last week, particularly in Virginia, where Glenn Youngkin captured the governor's mansion after former President Donald Trump lost the state by 10 points in 2020. There were a number of factors behind that big swing, but one of the biggest was the GOP's strength in the rural parts of the state.
It has been a tumutuous start in the murder trial of the 18-year-old man — who is accused of murdering two protesters and critically wounding another — during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August of 2020. The defendant claimed that he shot the three men in "self defense" during his tearful testimony.
"Fox News Primetime" host, Lawrence Jones argued on Thursday night that the media is starting to "point fingers elsewhere" in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial because "their narrative is falling apart." LAWRENCE JONES: This week, the media and the Democrats quickly realized they were wrong about Kyle Rittenhouse. Turns out he...
Liberals have long harbored a dream of implementing a federal database of gun owners. For example, 55 years ago, Pete Shields, chairman of the National Council to Control Handguns, told the New Yorker in an interview that getting all handguns registered in some form was the bridge between slowing sales of such firearms and then outlawing their possession.
He believes President's migrant relocation program is at fault. Governor DeSantis in Del Rio, TXFacebook-GovRonDeSantis. On November 10, Governor DeSantis took to Fox News to share his opinion that the recent murder of a Jacksonville man at the hands of Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was President Biden's fault.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida floated the possibility of sending buses of illegal immigrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware if the federal government keeps sending “clandestine” planes to Florida filled with migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
Late last month, President Biden warned squabbling Democratic lawmakers that their “House and Senate majorities and my presidency” will be “determined” in large part “by what happens” to the latest version of his signature Build Back Better plan to combat climate change and expand the social safety net. “I don’t...
