Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Mayoral race heads to runoff election

By Linda Larsen
 9 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello voters will have to select their next mayor in a runoff election.

Current Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad won 46% of the vote with 5,162 votes Tuesday but failed to secure more than 50% of the total.

He will now face a runoff election with candidate David Worley who received 34% of the vote with 3,745 votes.

Chris Stevens received 19% of the vote with 2,143 votes, Sam Laoboonmi received 1% of the vote with 94 votes, and Idaho Sierra Law received 1% of the vote with 33 votes.

The runoff election must take place within 30 days of the election. No date has been set.

Comments / 5

Debbie Welch
8d ago

Oh yes, GO WORLEY!!! TIME FOR CHANGE and a person that will get things moving again! Blad has done his and five years ago I voted for him, but after leaving and moving back Pocatello is going downhill!! WORLEY to WIN

