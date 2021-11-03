Pocatello Mayoral race heads to runoff election

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello voters will have to select their next mayor in a runoff election.

Current Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad won 46% of the vote with 5,162 votes Tuesday but failed to secure more than 50% of the total.

He will now face a runoff election with candidate David Worley who received 34% of the vote with 3,745 votes.

Chris Stevens received 19% of the vote with 2,143 votes, Sam Laoboonmi received 1% of the vote with 94 votes, and Idaho Sierra Law received 1% of the vote with 33 votes.

The runoff election must take place within 30 days of the election. No date has been set.

You can view a full list of election results HERE.

