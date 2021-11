The best Black Friday deals are here already with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 at Walmart down to just $139. A saving of $90, that’s a pretty sweet deal for an appealing tablet. As always, though, when it comes to great Black Friday deals, you’re going to need to be quick. Stock is very likely to be limited and we can’t guarantee how long you’ll be able to buy this tablet for. Let’s take a look at why it’s so appealing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO