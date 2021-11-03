Above and Beyond

Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.—Matthew 10:28 (NIV) Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said, “If you worry, you are a worrier because your mind is saturated with worry thoughts. To counteract these, mark every passage in your Bible that speaks of faith, hope, and courage.” Instead of focusing your energy on your problems, focus on God and His Word.
Prayer testimonials are true stories of the transformative power of prayer. Share your testimonies of moments when prayer has made a difference in the world around you, or times when answered prayers have changed your life. I have prayed and prayed and shared prayer request with my friends that my...
Ever feel so low that you don’t know how—or what—to pray? Sure, we may need prayer most at such moments, but that’s also when we find it hardest to form a cohesive thought, let alone a prayer. Sometimes when that happens to me, I think of Jonah. Jonah was the...
Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.—1 THESSALONIANS 5:11 (NIV) “The flag is up,” I say out loud even though my husband, Jean-Claude, has left for work. I open the tiny door of the red mailbox we bought at Target that I keep next to my computer. There is a piece of paper tucked inside. Jean-Claude has left me a note! I unfold it and read the words, “I am so proud of you. Each day is so much work for you, and you still manage to smile.”
Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2 (NIV) Have you ever had the feeling it would be a bad day, even before your feet touched the floor? Having overslept, I was already running behind for my dentist’s appointment two hours away in Houston. And my sweet little SUV that drove like a dream? It was in the shop, so I’d be wrangling my husband Jeff’s gigantic new pickup truck. Frazzled from fighting traffic, I wheeled into the parking space at a crooked angle—fine in the front but too close to the rear of the car next to me. I prayed it would be a clunker. Not even close. I’d shimmied up next to a shiny new Mercedes Benz.
And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices, God is pleased.—HEBREWS 13:16 (NIV) My husband, Chris, and I were at the end of our caregiving rope. My mother’s naturally combative personality was worsening as her memory faltered. Nearly every interaction exhausted us physically, emotionally and spiritually.
“His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master.’”—Matthew 25:21 (ESV) The parable of the good and faithful servant stresses the value of little things. Sometimes we think...
Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.—MATTHEW 7:7 (NIV) “God helps those who help themselves!” my husband, Herb, told me all the time. I tried to explain that God wants us to ask for help in prayer. “So, if I lie around all day and pray, God will do it for me? No. I have to do it. God helps those who help themselves!” His view could not be changed.
No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.—1 Corinthians 10:13 (NKJV)
And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.—Philippians 4:7 (NIV) Heavenly Father, quiet my mind and calm my troubled heart. Fill me with Your peace.
Mother was settled in her new apartment, but it was still going to be tough to keep her living independently. She’d given up driving, which meant that getting groceries, running errands, etc. were going to be a challenge. I was working fulltime, as was my husband. My sons were both away at college. I couldn’t do it alone. I wasn’t sure where to turn.
The November Traverse City Business News is out, featuring a cover story that celebrates those locals who have made a massive difference, often behind the scenes. Here's the TCBN's list of Hometown Heroes (keeping in mind these are just who are standing in for the hundreds we all encounter every day).
Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth isn’t holding back! The Duggar daughter is seemingly throwing shade at her parents in response to a fan’s question. While she typically stays neutral and doesn’t publicly say anything negative about Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, that’s not the case this time. So, what did Joy-Anna say, and why was it directed toward her parents?
My wife and I have been married for more than ten years, and my son is currently in the first grade of high school. At this juncture, I made a mistake that many men would make: I met a little girl through online chat, and because she was young and beautiful, I did something that betrayed my marriage.
My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
Sumit's mom, Sadhna, is getting told to stay out of her son's relationship in a way that's finally getting through to her. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sadhna gets some advice she doesn't want to hear from a trusted source -- her astrologer.
Dear Amy: My grandmother recently died. For me, she was like my third parent while growing up, because I spent so much time at her home. From what I understand, there is no will. However, there are a couple of items from her home that I would like to have for sentimental reasons. (Specifically, a clock, and ashes from her dogs that I grew up with).
It has been a tough week for Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber. He started it out by sharing his Ford Fusion had been stolen. His followers quickly banded around him to send prayers and sympathy. The hope was he could recover the missing vehicle. Sometimes dreams do come true.
For all you Irishmen and women out there, the American Irish Historical Society would be of interest. They recently held their first get together since the pandemic and are right now the only working chapter in the United States. But it is an international society. The meeting was held at...
Comments / 2