Above and Beyond

Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ. Galatians 6:2 (NIV) Have you ever had the feeling it would be a bad day, even before your feet touched the floor? Having overslept, I was already running behind for my dentist’s appointment two hours away in Houston. And my sweet little SUV that drove like a dream? It was in the shop, so I’d be wrangling my husband Jeff’s gigantic new pickup truck. Frazzled from fighting traffic, I wheeled into the parking space at a crooked angle—fine in the front but too close to the rear of the car next to me. I prayed it would be a clunker. Not even close. I’d shimmied up next to a shiny new Mercedes Benz.

