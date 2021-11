My aging dad and I both owned houses in different states. Realizing it was getting harder and harder for him to manage alone, I suggested we move to Florida and buy a home together. We were both excited about this new adventure. I was realistically expecting to make some changes and adjustments, especially since we were both accustomed to living alone and doing our own thing. However, after a few days, he became despondent and agitated. He began to call me horrible names and said he wanted to die. Meanwhile, I’m overwhelmed trying to rebuild my small business in a new place and I am really confused and shocked by his behavior. What have I done?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO