The Vancouver Canucks were looking to close out their seven-game homestand and get two consecutive wins as they took on the Anaheim Ducks. The Canucks did get a point but you obviously want two. Vancouver ends their seven-game homestand with a 2-4-1. That is five out of a possible 14 games which is not acceptable. That brings their record to 5-6-2 and they have only three regulation wins in 13 games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO