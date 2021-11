North Augusta wrapped up the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAA with a win over Aiken on Friday. The Yellow Jackets (5-5, 3-1) will host Region 7-AAAA's No. 5 seed next week. Aiken will be the No. 3 seed and have its first home playoff game since 2008. The Hornets will host Region 7-AAAA's No. 4 seed.

