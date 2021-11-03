CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City earns No. 4 seed

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 9 days ago
Yuba City High football earned a No. 4 seed and first-round bye in the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Division III playoffs. Photo courtesy of Meghan Lessard

Following its come from behind win over Woodcreek to close out the regular season, the Yuba City High football team was rewarded with a No. 4 seed and first-round bye in the upcoming Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs.

The playoffs get underway Friday at various sites around the region. However, Yuba City (7-3) will be focused on the No. 5-12 matchup between Burbank and Patterson in Patterson Friday. The winner advances to play at Yuba City Nov. 12 in the quarterfinals.

The No. 1 seed in D-III is Oakdale, by No. 2 Lincoln and No. 3 Manteca – all of which have byes in the quarterfinals.

“We think we have a really good team and can match up well with just about anyone,” YC first-year head coach Willie Burns said in a statement. “That’s the mindset I want our players to have.”

Yuba City and Lincoln were scheduled to play in the nonconference portion of the season, but the game was canceled twice.

Lincoln won its league with a 7-2 mark, while YC finished second in the Capital Valley Conference behind undefeated Antelope.

In the bottom half of the bracket, No. 7 Christian Brothers hosts Rodriguez, with the winner traveling to Lincoln, while No. 6 Sacramento takes on No. 11 Golden Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rosemont High. The winner travels to Manteca

In the top half, No. 8 Davis hosts No. 9 Roseville Friday at Modesto junior college beginning at 7 p.m. The winner gets No. 1 Oakdale on the road.

Sac-Joaquin to sell playoff tickets online

Sac-Joaquin postseason tickets are on sale by visiting https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS.

Joel Seaman, Athletic Director at Yuba City, said there will not be any ticket sales at the gate through cash or other types of purchase.

Sutter’s week 10 game canceled

Sutter’s regular season ended prematurely after Oroville was forced to cancel its home game against Sutter scheduled for Friday due to a lack of players to field a varsity and junior varsity team, Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni said Tuesday.

Giovannoni said the game is ruled a forfeit in Sutter’s favor. The Huskies will finish as league champions at 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the Butte View League.

Sutter now waits to see if its No. 1 seed in the Northern Section Division III playoffs holds up.

To date, Sutter is No. 1, followed by Paradise at No. 2, just 3.5 points behind.

Paradise is at Live Oak Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

