Fall beauty adorns Wildcat Lake

(CNN) — It was a big day for Sesame Street's 5-year-old Rosita, who recently got her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "My mommy and my papi said that it will help keep me, my friends, my neighbors, my abuela all healthy," Rosita tells CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the sixth town hall co-hosted by CNN and Sesame Street's Big Bird and friends.

KIDS ・ 13 HOURS AGO